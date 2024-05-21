Tamil OTT release this week: May 2024

Although the Tamil movie industry has experienced a slower phase-in theatrical releases recently, this trend has not hindered the booming growth of Tamil films on OTT platforms. The digital space has seen a surge in new Tamil movies, providing audiences with a constant stream of fresh content despite the downturn in theater releases.
while the Tamil movie industry might be facing a slowdown in theater releases, the OTT platforms are thriving, offering an array of new Tamil films that continue to captivate audiences and keep the spirit of Tamil cinema alive.
1. Romeo
"Romeo" is a romantic comedy-drama featuring Vijay Antony and Mirnalini Ravi in the lead roles. The film tells the story of Arivu, a man who falls deeply in love with Leela. Determined to marry her, Arivu approaches Leela's family with a marriage proposal. Despite Leela's objections, her family agrees to the match, and they get married.
IMDb rating: N/A
Where to watch:
Cast: Vijay Antony, Mirnalini Ravi
Love Guru Release Date: 11th May 2024
Director : Vinayak Vaithianathan
2. Kalvan
"Kalvan" is a survival thriller movie featuring G. V. Prakash Kumar, Ivana, and Bharathiraja in prominent roles. The film revolves around Kemban, a small-time thief who aspires to turn his life around by securing an anti-poaching job. However, obtaining this job proves to be challenging, as he is required to pay a bribe of 2 lakhs.
IMDb rating: 6.7
Where to watch:
Cast : G V Prakash Kumar, Ivana, Bharathiraja
Kalvan OTT Release Date: 14th May 2024
Director: P.V. Shankar
3.Partner
"Partner" is a science fiction comedy film starring Aadhi Pinisetty, Hansika Motwani, and Yogi Babu in the lead roles. The story revolves around two best friends who happen to be thieves. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they attempt to rob a scientist. During the heist, one of the friends is transformed into a woman due to an experiment gone awry.
IMDb rating: 4.4
Where to watch:
Cast : Aadhi Pinisetty, Hansika Motwani, Yogi Babu
Kalvan OTT Release Date: 8th May 2024
Director: Manoj Damodharan