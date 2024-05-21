Tamil OTT release this week: May 2024

Although the Tamil movie industry has experienced a slower phase-in theatrical releases recently, this trend has not hindered the booming growth of Tamil films on OTT platforms. The digital space has seen a surge in new Tamil movies, providing audiences with a constant stream of fresh content despite the downturn in theater releases.

while the Tamil movie industry might be facing a slowdown in theater releases, the OTT platforms are thriving, offering an array of new Tamil films that continue to captivate audiences and keep the spirit of Tamil cinema alive.

Here are the list of the top 3 Tamil OTT that will be released this week

1. Romeo