Task OTT Release Date & Platform: When and Where to Watch Mark Ruffalo’s HBO Crime Drama

Crime dramas have a way of pulling viewers into their dark worlds, blending suspense, moral dilemmas, and emotional intensity. HBO’s upcoming series Task promises exactly that, offering a gripping storyline with powerful performances by Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey. Created by Brad Ingelsby, known for Mare of Easttown, this new series is already one of the most anticipated shows of 2025. Here’s a complete guide to its release date, platform, cast, and plot.
Task OTT Release Date
Task is set to premiere globally on HBO and Max on September 7, 2025. Indian audiences can stream the series on JioHotstar starting September 8, 2025.
Unlike binge-watch releases, Task will follow a weekly episode drop format. With seven episodes in total, this approach ensures viewers have time to absorb the layered narrative while keeping discussions and suspense alive each week.
Task OTT Release Platform
Global Release: HBO and Max
India: JioHotstar
This dual release strategy allows international fans to watch the show on HBO/Max, while Indian viewers can easily access it on JioHotstar without switching platforms.
Task Cast
The series features a stellar ensemble cast led by Academy Award nominee Mark Ruffalo.
Mark Ruffalo as Tom Brandis, an FBI agent leading the investigation
Tom Pelphrey as Robbie, a family man hiding dangerous secrets
Emilia Jones as Maeve
Thuso Mbedu as Aleah
Raúl Castillo as Cliff
Jamie McShane as Perry
Fabien Frankel as Anthony
Supporting roles: Alison Oliver, Sam Keeley, Margarita Levieva, Silvia Dionicio, Owen Teague, Dominic Colón, Raphael Sbarge, and Brian Goodman
The combination of seasoned actors and rising stars ensures both depth and freshness in the storytelling.
Task Plot Overview
Set along Philadelphia’s Main Line, the series follows an FBI task force investigating a wave of violent home invasion burglaries. At the center of the story is FBI agent Tom Brandis (Mark Ruffalo), who leads the probe into these shocking crimes.
The twist emerges when Tom uncovers that the mastermind is Robbie (Tom Pelphrey), a seemingly ordinary family man driven to crime to provide for his children. As the case unfolds, the lines between good and evil blur, forcing characters to confront questions of guilt, forgiveness, and morality.
Instead of focusing solely on crime-solving, Task delves into the emotional and ethical complexities of its characters, making it more than just a standard thriller.
Why Task Is Worth Watching
With Brad Ingelsby at the helm, viewers can expect a carefully woven story that balances crime investigation with raw human emotion. Themes of class, justice, and family responsibility give the series depth beyond its suspenseful surface.
For fans of Mark Ruffalo’s nuanced performances and audiences who enjoyed Mare of Easttown, Task is shaping up to be a must-watch crime drama of 2025.
