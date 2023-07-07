Tata Play, ReelDrama Join Hands To Launch 'Asomiya Monoronjan' Service

Tata Play, a leading content distribution and Pay TV platform has partnered with ReelDrama to introduce a new platform service called Tata Play Asomiya Monoronjan. This collaboration aims to provide a wide range of captivating and culturally rich Assamese content to viewers.
Notably, this partnership marks the first-ever collaboration between an over-the-top (OTT) platform and a television service provider, opening doors for OTT partners to explore the world of linear TV viewing.
Tata Play Asomiya Monoronjan is a television platform dedicated to Assamese entertainment, offering a diverse selection of the latest and popular Assamese movies, original shows, mobile theatres, songs, masterclasses on acting and music, as well as devotional content.
The content will showcase renowned and award-winning actors from Assam, including Jotin Bora, Ravi Sharma, Urmila Mahanta, Barsha Rani Bishaya, Kenny Basumatary, and more. Covering a wide spectrum of genres, the service will feature titles like Ratnakar, Calendar, Local Kung Fu, Local Utpaat, Bornodi Bhotiai, Goru, Fisaa, Andolito Akax, Kolorob, Neul, Mitryonjoy, and Ou. With an extensive library of movies and new original shows, Tata Play Asomiya Monoronjan aims to introduce ReelDrama's rich content to linear TV viewers.
Additionally, this service will present original shows on Indian television for the first time, along with several interesting titles making their television debut.
Pallavi Puri, the Chief Commercial and Content Officer of Tata Play, expressed her excitement about the launch of this new value-added service. She emphasized the long-standing association between Tata Play and ReelDrama through Binge and expressed delight in further exploring and strengthening this partnership. Puri stated that Tata Play Asomiya Monoronjan would bring Assam's best content treasures to a wider TV audience, enabling a greater number of people to enjoy and appreciate Assamese entertainment.
Kuheli Dasgupta, Director of ReelDrama, shared her excitement about being the content partner for Tata Play Asomiya Monoronjan. Dasgupta highlighted ReelDrama's objective of providing a platform for talented Assamese filmmakers to showcase their craft to a larger section of Assamese-speaking viewers. The collaboration with Tata Play will aid in reaching a broader audience, not only in Assam but also across the country, thus bringing Assamese content to the mainstream cinema.
Subscribers can access Tata Play Asomiya Monoronjan on channel 1955 by paying a monthly subscription fee of Rs 45. This service will offer fresh, original, family-oriented entertainment content with premier marquee titles, without any ad breaks.
Tata Play Asomiya Monoronjan is part of Tata Play's range of over 40 entertainment and infotainment value-added services suitable for all age groups. The Tata Play Value Added Services cater to various genres such as Entertainment, Kids, Learning, Regional, and Devotional content, ensuring a diverse range of choices to keep every viewer entertained.