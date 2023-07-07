Tata Play, ReelDrama Join Hands To Launch 'Asomiya Monoronjan' Service

Pallavi Puri, the Chief Commercial and Content Officer of Tata Play, expressed her excitement about the launch of this new value-added service. She emphasized the long-standing association between Tata Play and ReelDrama through Binge and expressed delight in further exploring and strengthening this partnership. Puri stated that Tata Play Asomiya Monoronjan would bring Assam's best content treasures to a wider TV audience, enabling a greater number of people to enjoy and appreciate Assamese entertainment.