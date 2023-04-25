Ratan Tata Receives Highest Australian Civil Honour

It may be mentioned that Ratan Tata had been a vocal supporter of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement that came into effect in 2022.

The Tata Consultancy Services opened it branch in Australia 1998 and has the largest Australian workforce of any Indian firm with over 17,000 employees.

Last year, Ratan Tata was honoured with the 'Assam Baibhav Award' for 2021 by the Assam Government.

Tata wrote a letter of thanks to the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Thank you for your letter of January 8. I greatly appreciate and am deeply touched by the decision of the Government of Assam to bestow on me the 'Assam Baibhav Award' for the year 2021," read the letter by the legendary industrialist.

"I have been an admirer of your personal commitment to the well-being of Assamese people and it is, therefore, an exceptional honour to receive this award from you," he added.