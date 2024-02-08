'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' Set For OTT Release

Taylor shared a post on her Instagram account which she captioned, "This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I'm thrilled to let you know I've found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus. For the first time we'll be showing the entire concert (including "cardigan", plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I'm calling it, huge shock, "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)". Available starting March 15 which is actually very."