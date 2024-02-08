'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' Set For OTT Release

In an exciting update for all Taylor Swift fans, following its successful run in theaters, Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' is now ready to start streaming on OTT platforms.
The concert movie will be available for streaming on the Disney+ platform and will feature five songs that were not included in the original theatrical or digital releases, according to a report from the US media outlet Variety.
Taylor shared a post on her Instagram account which she captioned, "This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I'm thrilled to let you know I've found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus. For the first time we'll be showing the entire concert (including "cardigan", plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I'm calling it, huge shock, "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)". Available starting March 15 which is actually very."
The extended edition of 'The Eras Tour' will be available on Disney+ globally starting from March 15, 2024.
One of the additional tracks available on the streaming service will be 'Cardigan' from Taylor Swift's 2020 album 'Folklore', according to Variety.
Disney+ announced on X that "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" will include Cardigan and four other acoustic songs but did not disclose the titles of the additional songs.
According to Variety's assessment of Taylor Swift's three performances at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium, which were filmed for the concert movie but omitted from the initial release, it is probable that the four acoustic surprise songs she sang were: Death by a Thousand Cuts, Maroon, You Are in Love, and I Can See You.
Taylor Swift's concert film, 'The Eras Tour,' raked in a staggering USD 261.7 million worldwide following its wide release on October 13. This achievement solidifies its status as the highest-earning concert film in history.
The movie was filmed during the initial three L.A. performances of the superstar's Eras tour, taking place from August 3-5, 2023. It had a runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes, leading to the exclusion of five songs from the standard setlist, as per Variety's report.
Taylor Swift has just revealed that her upcoming album, 'The Tortured Poets Department', is set to be released on April 19.