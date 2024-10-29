Teaser Out: Red Cinemas 18+ to Stream Assamese Web Series Scam 2019 From Dec 24

The teaser was released by Assamese Superstar Jatin Bora in the presence of Maytrayee Goswami, Yankee Parasar, Aabhijeet Sharma, RK, Dhrubajyoti Talukdar and Manik Roy.

On the occasion of the teaser release Aabhijeet Sharma the producer of the web series said, “We are glad to release the teaser of our upcoming webseries Scam 2019. We will be releasing the official trailer on the 24th of November on the occassion of 24th anniversary of APW and the series will be released on the 24th of December 2024 on OTT platform Red Cinemas 18+.”