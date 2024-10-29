Teaser Out: Red Cinemas 18+ to Stream Assamese Web Series Scam 2019 From Dec 24

The wait is finally over as the first look of the highly anticipated Assamese web series, Scam 2019, was unveiled. Starring Jatin Bora, Maytrayee Goswami, Manik Roy, and Yankee Parasar, the series is set to stream on the OTT platform Red Cinemas 18+ from December 24, 2024, with a subscription price of just Rs 69.
The teaser was released by Assamese Superstar Jatin Bora in the presence of Maytrayee Goswami, Yankee Parasar, Aabhijeet Sharma, RK, Dhrubajyoti Talukdar and Manik Roy.
On the occasion of the teaser release Aabhijeet Sharma the producer of the web series said, “We are glad to release the teaser of our upcoming webseries Scam 2019. We will be releasing the official trailer on the 24th of November on the occassion of 24th anniversary of APW and the series will be released on the 24th of December 2024 on OTT platform Red Cinemas 18+.”
The fictional storyline follows a corrupt official, originally appointed to safeguard the cultural identity of a community, who instead becomes entangled in a colossal scam that results in substantial financial losses and sparks an identity crisis in the state.
Red Cinemas, noted as Assam’s first 18+ OTT platform, aims to reach a wide audience by offering Scam 2019 with multilingual subtitles. The platform seeks to attract not only regional viewers but also a national and international audience, including those in Bangladesh and the Middle East.
The series is directed by RK, with a story by and production under Aabhijeet Sharma. Bhaskar Deka handles the screenplay and dialogues, Bitul Das is the cinematographer, Jhulan Krishna Mahanta takes charge of editing, and Rideep Das provides the musical score.