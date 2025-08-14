Tehran on OTT: John Abraham’s Real-Event Spy Thriller Now Streaming on ZEE5

Bollywood action star John Abraham is back, and this time he brings a gripping geopolitical thriller straight to your living room. Tehran, inspired by the real-life 2012 attack on Israeli diplomats in New Delhi, is now streaming on ZEE5 from August 14, 2025, making it a top pick for this Independence Day weekend.

Tehran (2025) – Movie Details

Title: Tehran

Release Date: August 14, 2025 (OTT premiere on ZEE5)

Format: Direct-to-OTT release (skipped theatrical due to geopolitical sensitivities)

Platform: ZEE5

Director: Arun Gopalan

Writers: Ritesh Shah, Ashish P. Verma, Bindiya Karia

Producers: Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav, Sandeep Leyzell (Maddock Films, Bake My Cake Films)

Cinematography: Ievgen Gubrebko, Andre Menezes

Editing: Akshara Prabhakar

Music: Background score by Ketan Sodha; songs composed by Tanishk Bagchi (e.g., "Ishq Bukhaar")

Runtime: Approximately 115 minutes (1 hour 55 minutes)

Language: Hindi, with portions in Farsi and Hebrew for authenticity

Genre: Geopolitical Action Thriller / Spy Thriller

Cast & Characters

John Abraham as ACP Rajeev (or DCP Rajeev) Kumar – the lead protagonist, a Special Cell officer drawn into a covert cross-border mission

Neeru Bajwa as Sheilaja – a diplomat, Rajeev’s wife or key political player

Manushi Chhillar as SI Divya Rana – pivotal though limited role

Madhurima Tuli as Rajeev’s wife (supporting)

Hadi Khanjanpour as Afshar Hosseini (antagonist)

Alyy Khan and Elnaaz Norouzi (cameo in song)

A Story Rooted in Real Events

Tehran takes its cues from the February 13, 2012, bombing of an Israeli diplomatic car in New Delhi. The blast injured four people, including Tal Yehoshua Koren, the wife of Israel’s defense attaché, and sparked international tensions as part of the Iran–Israel proxy conflict.

Indian authorities linked the attack to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, arresting journalist Mohammad Ahmad Kazmi for alleged reconnaissance work with three Iranian nationals. Israel accused Iran of orchestrating the plot, while Iran denied involvement. Parallel to this, another bomb was discovered near the Israeli embassy in Tbilisi, Georgia, and was successfully defused.

Plot & Characters

While inspired by these real-world events, Tehran blends fact with high-octane fiction. John Abraham plays DCP Raj Singhania, a spy caught between political rivalries and betrayal. The film also features Manushi Chhillar as SI Divya Rana, Neeru Bajwa as Sheilaja, and a supporting cast that includes Hadi Khanjanpour, Madhurima Tuli, Adam Karst, Allon Sylvain, and Ido Samuel.

The narrative moves from the Parliament attacks in Delhi to espionage showdowns across Tehran, Glasgow, Mumbai, and Delhi, offering a globetrotting experience rich in political intrigue.

Production Journey

Announced in July 2022, Tehran began shooting in the Iranian capital before moving to multiple locations. The film wrapped production in October 2022 and is presented by Dinesh Vijan, known for blockbusters like Chhaava.

Why You Should Watch Tehran This Independence Day

John Abraham’s Action Comeback – Known for his high-energy performances in films like Vedaa, John returns in a role that could rival the Tiger and War franchises. Bold Political Themes – Few mainstream Bollywood films touch on sensitive Iran–Israel relations with such directness. Inspired by Shocking Real Incidents – The 2012 New Delhi blast forms the backbone of the story, adding a layer of authenticity. Strong Ensemble Cast – A mix of Bollywood faces and international actors lends the film a cross-border appeal. Dinesh Vijan’s Backing – Produced by one of India’s most bankable filmmakers, known for quality storytelling.

Other Real-Event Thrillers to Stream on OTTplay Premium

If Tehran leaves you wanting more, here are other gripping real-event-based thrillers available on OTTplay Premium:

Hotel Mumbai – A chilling retelling of the 2008 terrorist attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

The Sabarmati Report – Vikrant Massey stars in this take on the 2002 Godhra train burning and its political implications.

The Kashmir Files – A dramatization of the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Hindus.

Airlift – Inspired by the 1990 evacuation of Indians from Kuwait during the Iraqi invasion.

Costao – Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrays a customs officer who dismantles a major gold-smuggling racket in Goa.

Where to Watch

You can stream Tehran now on ZEE5, which also gives access to JioHotstar, Sony LIV, Fancode, and over 25 other platforms for ₹149/month.

With its mix of espionage, politics, and real-world drama, Tehran is set to be one of the most talked-about OTT releases of the year.

