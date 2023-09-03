Telegu Movies on OTT this week (August last week to 1 September 2023)

Agent

"Agent" is a 2023 Indian Telugu-language action spy film, skillfully helmed by director Surender Reddy and penned by the talented Vakkantham Vamsi. This high-octane thriller boasts an ensemble cast featuring Akhil Akkineni, Sakshi Vaidya, Mammootty, Dino Morea, and Vikramjeet Virk. Notably, "Agent" serves as the debut project in Telugu cinema for both Vaidya and Morea. The project was officially announced in September 2020, and its filming locations spanned the vibrant cities of Hyderabad, the enchanting streets of Budapest, the coastal beauty of Visakhapatnam, and the picturesque landscapes of Manali. However, the film's release encountered several setbacks attributed to the relentless COVID-19 pandemic and unforeseen production delays.

Jailer

In the gripping narrative of this 2023 film directed and written by Nelson Dilipkumar, we follow the journey of a retired jailer who embarks on a relentless manhunt to seek justice for his son's killers. As he pursues the elusive culprits, the path he treads takes him down a hauntingly familiar yet significantly darker road. The central question that looms over this compelling tale is whether he can navigate this intricate web of intrigue and emerge victorious in his quest for retribution. With an ensemble cast featuring cinematic legends Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, and Shivarajkumar, this film promises an electrifying performance that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Directed and penned by Nelson Dilipkumar, this cinematic journey explores the depths of vengeance and the complexities of justice, leaving viewers pondering the ultimate outcome of the retired jailer's quest for closure.

Ustaad

In the evocative storytelling of this cinematic gem directed and written by Phanideep, we follow the journey of Surya, a young and directionless individual, as he meanders through the various twists and turns of life. His transformative coming-of-age journey is intricately woven with invaluable life lessons imparted by his 'Ustaad.' As Surya matures and evolves, his path eventually leads him to soar the skies as a pilot, symbolizing his remarkable growth. With an ensemble cast featuring the talented Gautham Vasudev Menon, Kavya Kalyanram, and Sri Simha Koduri, this film promises to be a poignant and inspiring portrayal of one man's journey to self-discovery and achievement. Directed and penned by Phanideep, it delves deep into the human spirit, exploring themes of mentorship, personal growth, and the pursuit of one's dreams. Audiences can expect to be moved by the emotional and transformative narrative at the heart of this captivating story.

Narayana & Co

In the uproarious comedy directed by Chinna Papisetty, a middle-class family facing dire financial distress takes a leap into the unknown when they reluctantly agree to an illicit deal. As they embark on this zany adventure, viewers are treated to a side-splitting journey of mishaps and comedic escapades, all in the name of solving their financial woes. Along the way, the family bonds like never before, discovering that the true treasure isn't the wealth they seek, but the love and unity they share. With a talented ensemble cast featuring Sudhakar Komakula, Amani, and Devi Prasad, this film promises to be a riotous rollercoaster ride that will leave audiences laughing while reflecting on the priceless value of family. Written by Ravi Goli, Rajiv Kosanam, and Chinna Papisetty, this hilarious tale explores the lengths one family will go to when push comes to shove.