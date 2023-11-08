The Top 10 Most viewed web series of all time on Netflix

Most viewed web series of all time on Netflix: Streaming giant Netflix has become synonymous with binge-worthy content. With its vast library of original series and films, Netflix has taken the world by storm, and as of June 20, 2023, the platform has introduced a revised viewership metrics system that provides valuable insights into the most-watched series of all time. This revamped approach has not only shed light on popular shows but also introduced some major changes to the rankings.
The revised viewership metrics introduced by Netflix have changed the game by offering a fresh perspective on what viewers consider the most-watched series. The previous system, which considered each season of a series separately and focused on the first 28 days of release, had its limitations. It often favored shows with longer runtimes and didn't allow newer series to gain momentum. The new system extends the window to 91 days, providing more opportunities for series to reach their audience. Additionally, Netflix has shifted its focus from gross viewing hours to an average, which divides the number of hours watched by the total runtime of each title. This approach levels the playing field for shorter series, ensuring they receive the recognition they deserve.
With Netflix's ongoing commitment to providing fresh and captivating content, the leaderboard of the most-watched series is expected to continue evolving. New series will be introduced, and others may drop off, but one thing is certain: the streaming giant's influence on the world of entertainment is stronger than ever, and viewers can look forward to more binge-worthy content in the years to come. Currently, here are the top 15 most-viewed web series on Netflix:
"Squid Game" season 1, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, has captured the world's attention with its innovative premise. With over 1.65 billion hours of viewership, it's a phenomenon in itself. This South Korean series takes viewers on a suspenseful journey as a group of individuals, who've failed at life, are invited to participate in a deadly survival game for a massive cash prize. The show's exploration of class divide, survival strategies, and adrenaline-pumping action sequences have made it one of the most-watched series of all time.
Tim Burton's "Wednesday" season 1 holds the second spot with 252.1 million views. This dark coming-of-age comedy series is a fresh take on the iconic character Wednesday Addams, known from the Addams Family franchise. As Wednesday navigates her adolescent life at Nevermore Academy, viewers are treated to a blend of supernatural mysteries, psychic abilities, and dark humor that is uniquely Burton-esque.
Created by the Duffer brothers, "Stranger Things" season 4 ranks third with 140.7 million views. The series continues to enchant fans with its nostalgic yet thrilling storytelling set in Hawkins, Indiana. In this installment, the town faces new supernatural threats, and the beloved ensemble cast, led by Millie Bobby Brown and Winona Ryder, keeps audiences hooked.
"DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" secures the fourth spot with 115.6 million views. This gripping series delves into the twisted mind of one of America's most notorious serial killers, Jeffrey Dahmer. Evan Peters takes on the role of Dahmer, and the show sheds light on the case's controversies and the voices that tried to expose his crimes.
"Bridgerton" season 1, created by Chris Van Dusen, claims the fifth spot with 113.3 million views. This period drama set in Regency-era London introduces viewers to the elite Bridgerton sisters. It's a story of romance, intrigue, and societal expectations, with a fantastic ensemble cast led by Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page.
"The Queen’s Gambit" ranks sixth with 112.8 million views. This limited series, created by Scott Frank and Allan Scott, follows the journey of Beth Harmon, a young orphan who becomes a chess prodigy. Anya Taylor-Joy delivers a remarkable performance, and the series has received critical acclaim, winning numerous awards.
The fourth part of "Money Heist" holds the seventh position with 106 million views. The series continues its intense narrative, exploring the aftermath of Nairobi's shooting and the group's efforts to execute their heists. Úrsula Corberó, Alba Flores, and Álvaro Morte lead the cast in this thrilling Spanish show.
"Lupin" Part 1 ranks eighth with 99.5 million views. Starring Omar Sy, this series follows Assane Diop as he seeks revenge by stealing a valuable diamond necklace, all while paying homage to the fictional gentleman thief Arsène Lupin.
The fifth part of "Money Heist" secures the ninth spot with 99.2 million views. Viewers across the world don their Salvador Dali masks for this final run of the Professor's detailed plan and the group's heists in both volumes of the season.
In the tenth spot, "The Night Agent" season 1 has garnered 98.2 million views. This thriller, based on a novel by Matthew Quirk, follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland as he uncovers the truth behind subway bombings.