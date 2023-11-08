The Top 10 Most viewed web series of all time on Netflix

Squid Game Season 1

"Squid Game" season 1, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, has captured the world's attention with its innovative premise. With over 1.65 billion hours of viewership, it's a phenomenon in itself. This South Korean series takes viewers on a suspenseful journey as a group of individuals, who've failed at life, are invited to participate in a deadly survival game for a massive cash prize. The show's exploration of class divide, survival strategies, and adrenaline-pumping action sequences have made it one of the most-watched series of all time.

Wednesday Season 1

Tim Burton's "Wednesday" season 1 holds the second spot with 252.1 million views. This dark coming-of-age comedy series is a fresh take on the iconic character Wednesday Addams, known from the Addams Family franchise. As Wednesday navigates her adolescent life at Nevermore Academy, viewers are treated to a blend of supernatural mysteries, psychic abilities, and dark humor that is uniquely Burton-esque.

Stranger Things Season 4

Created by the Duffer brothers, "Stranger Things" season 4 ranks third with 140.7 million views. The series continues to enchant fans with its nostalgic yet thrilling storytelling set in Hawkins, Indiana. In this installment, the town faces new supernatural threats, and the beloved ensemble cast, led by Millie Bobby Brown and Winona Ryder, keeps audiences hooked.

DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

"DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" secures the fourth spot with 115.6 million views. This gripping series delves into the twisted mind of one of America's most notorious serial killers, Jeffrey Dahmer. Evan Peters takes on the role of Dahmer, and the show sheds light on the case's controversies and the voices that tried to expose his crimes.

Bridgerton Season 1

"Bridgerton" season 1, created by Chris Van Dusen, claims the fifth spot with 113.3 million views. This period drama set in Regency-era London introduces viewers to the elite Bridgerton sisters. It's a story of romance, intrigue, and societal expectations, with a fantastic ensemble cast led by Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page.

The Queen’s Gambit (Limited Series)

"The Queen’s Gambit" ranks sixth with 112.8 million views. This limited series, created by Scott Frank and Allan Scott, follows the journey of Beth Harmon, a young orphan who becomes a chess prodigy. Anya Taylor-Joy delivers a remarkable performance, and the series has received critical acclaim, winning numerous awards.

Money Heist Part 4

The fourth part of "Money Heist" holds the seventh position with 106 million views. The series continues its intense narrative, exploring the aftermath of Nairobi's shooting and the group's efforts to execute their heists. Úrsula Corberó, Alba Flores, and Álvaro Morte lead the cast in this thrilling Spanish show.

Lupin Part 1

"Lupin" Part 1 ranks eighth with 99.5 million views. Starring Omar Sy, this series follows Assane Diop as he seeks revenge by stealing a valuable diamond necklace, all while paying homage to the fictional gentleman thief Arsène Lupin.

Money Heist Part 5

The fifth part of "Money Heist" secures the ninth spot with 99.2 million views. Viewers across the world don their Salvador Dali masks for this final run of the Professor's detailed plan and the group's heists in both volumes of the season.

The Night Agent Season 1

In the tenth spot, "The Night Agent" season 1 has garnered 98.2 million views. This thriller, based on a novel by Matthew Quirk, follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland as he uncovers the truth behind subway bombings.