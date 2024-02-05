Joram OTT Release: Manoj Bajpayee's Survival Thriller is Now Available on Amazon Prime Video

Joram OTT Release: In a thrilling cinematic journey, Manoj Bajpayee starrer "Joram" has captivated audiences worldwide, earning critical acclaim and bagging prestigious awards. Directed by Devashish Makija, the film made its theatrical debut on December 3, 2023, after a successful international premiere at various film festivals.

Joram OTT Release and Where to Watch

Following its cinematic run, "Joram" has made its way onto the popular OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. However, there's a catch – the film is currently only available for rent at Rs 199. Even Prime Video subscribers are required to pay the rental fee, but the good news is that it will eventually become accessible for all subscribers at no extra cost after a certain period.

Joram Key Cast and Accolades

The movie boasts a stellar cast, including Tannishtha Chatterjee, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Smita Tambe, and, of course, the exceptional Manoj Bajpayee. It has earned accolades at the recently announced Filmfare Awards, securing victories in the Best Film (Critics) and Best Story categories. Additionally, "Joram" has left its mark on the international stage, having been featured at renowned film festivals such as the 70th Sydney Films Festival, Durban International Film Festival, 28th Busan International Films Festival, and the 59th Chicago International Film Festival. A noteworthy achievement is the film's inclusion in the permanent core collections of the Oscar Library, solidifying its status as a cinematic gem.