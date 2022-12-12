Thalaivar Rajinikanth Turns 72 Today! Fans are pouring in their love through social media

Today is Rajinikanth's birthday, and his passionate fanbase can't keep calm! Rajnikanth is probably one of the most celebrated actors of all time.

Many famous people, including Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, Anirudh Ravichander, and others, have taken to social media to celebrate the actor's 72nd birthday and send their best wishes.

His devoted admirers are doing everything they can to celebrate his birthday, from holding screenings of his classic movies to organizing charity events across the state. In honor of Rajinikanth's birthday, the film Baba was just re-released in theaters.