Thalaivar Rajinikanth Turns 72 Today! Fans are pouring in their love through social media

Today is Rajinikanth's birthday, and his passionate fanbase can't keep calm! Rajnikanth is probably one of the most celebrated actors of all time.
Many famous people, including Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, Anirudh Ravichander, and others, have taken to social media to celebrate the actor's 72nd birthday and send their best wishes.
His devoted admirers are doing everything they can to celebrate his birthday, from holding screenings of his classic movies to organizing charity events across the state. In honor of Rajinikanth's birthday, the film Baba was just re-released in theaters.
“The real human purpose in life is to realize oneself. I am on the path to spirituality, to realize my inner self”- Ranjinikanth
Rajnikanth, often written Rajnikant, born Shivaji Rao Gaikwad on December 12, 1950, in Bangalore, Mysore (now Bengaluru, Karnataka), India, is a well-known Tamil film actor known for his signature gestures and delivery style. He was a huge star in Bollywood, Telugu, and Kannada, and appeared in over 150 films.
Film fanatic since childhood, Rajnikanth attended acting classes at the Madras Film Institute in the early 1970s after relocating to the city of Madras (now Chennai). In 1975, he made his screen debut in Puttanna Kanagal's Kannada film Katha Sangama. In the same year, he got his big break playing the antagonist in K. Balachander's Apoorva Raagangal, a Tamil film.
Numerous times, Rajnikanth has been named the winner of the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor. He was honored with the Padma Bhushan for his work in Indian cinema back in 2000.
Some of the most memorable movies include :
Mullum Malarum (1978), Thalapathi (1991), Baasha (1995), Padayappa (1999), Sivaji (2007), Thillu Mullu (1981), Enthiran (2010), Annamalai (1992), 2.0 (2018)
Muthu (1995), Arunachalam (1997), Billa (1980), Aarilirindhu Aruvathu Varai (1979), Apoorva Raagangal (1975), Pathinaru Vayathinile (1977), Chandramukhi (2005), Padikathavan (1985), Kabali (2016), Kaala (2018)