Thamma Release Date & Trailer Breakdown: Ayushmann-Rashmika’s Supernatural Romance

The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe expands yet again with its fifth installment, Thamma, following the massive success of Stree 2. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, the supernatural romantic comedy blends folklore, fantasy, and horror in a fresh new way. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is all set to release in theatres on October 21, 2025.
Release Date: October 21, 2025
Director: Aditya Sarpotdar
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Sathyaraj, Faisal Malik
Genre: Horror, Comedy, Fantasy, Romance
Thamma Release Date and Cast
Thamma will hit cinemas on October 21, 2025, just ahead of Diwali weekend. Apart from Ayushmann and Rashmika, the film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Sathyaraj, and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles. The movie also includes special cameos by Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, and Nora Fatehi, adding to the star power.
A New Chapter in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe
Following hits like Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2, Thamma promises a unique twist to the Maddock universe. Unlike its predecessors, which leaned heavily into comedy, Thamma introduces a vampire-themed supernatural romance inspired by both Indian folklore and Western mythology. The film’s title itself has sparked intrigue, symbolizing ancient legends and forbidden love.
What to Expect from Thamma
The movie revolves around Alok Goyal (Ayushmann Khurrana), a historian who uncovers the mythological roots of vampirism in India and accidentally transforms into a Betaal—a vampire-like being. Rashmika Mandanna plays Tadaka, a centuries-old vampire with a tragic love story linked to Alok’s destiny.
Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrays Yakshasan, a thousand-year-old vampire who turns against humanity, setting up a fierce supernatural battle. Paresh Rawal plays Alok’s father, caught between saving his son and accepting his transformation.
The film mixes romance, mythology, and humor, with a central love story at its heart — a first for the Maddock horror-comedy universe.
Thamma Trailer Breakdown
The 2-minute 54-second trailer opens with the backstory of Yakshasan, an immortal being created to protect humans but later imprisoned for turning against them. When Alok accidentally unleashes him, chaos ensues as Alok’s transformation into a Betaal begins.
The trailer balances thrills and humor, featuring Alok’s sarcastic remarks about adjusting to his new identity — including the witty line about missing rajma chawal. The visuals hint at a high-stakes confrontation between Alok and Yakshasan, teasing a possible crossover with Bhediya and Stree 2 characters. A glimpse of a werewolf further expands the shared Maddock cinematic universe.
With its fresh mix of folklore-inspired fantasy, love, and humor, Thamma stands out as one of 2025’s most anticipated Hindi releases. Featuring a star-studded cast, sharp direction by Aditya Sarpotdar, and a unique spin on vampire mythology, the film aims to bring both scares and smiles to the big screen this October.
