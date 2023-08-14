The 25 Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime to Stream Right Now

25 Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime: As the world of cinema continues to expand its boundaries, embracing diverse cultures and languages, the accessibility of streaming platforms has facilitated a global appreciation for films. This sentiment was eloquently captured by Bong Joon Ho, the director of the acclaimed movie "Parasite," when he stated, "Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films." This sentiment holds true for not only Korean-language films but also the rich offerings of Indian cinema, especially Hindi movies. With their compelling musical romances, intriguing mystery thrillers, and heartbreaking dramas, Hindi movies have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. Among the platforms offering a treasure trove of these cinematic gems, Amazon Prime stands out, boasting an impressive selection of Hindi films. From charming dramas to gripping thrillers, here are the 25 best Hindi movies currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime.
Director: Ritesh Batra
Run Time: 1 hour 45 minutes
Rating: PG Year of Release: 2014
Synopsis: "The Lunchbox" is a heartwarming drama that revolves around the lives of Saajan and Ila, portrayed by Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur, respectively. A lunchbox mix-up leads to an unexpected bond between these two lonely individuals, as they exchange secret notes. Through their correspondence, the film delves into their personal struggles and intricate characters, creating a captivating and feel-good narrative.
Directors: Raj & DK, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Avinash Arun, Nitya Mehra
Run Time: 1 hour 53 minutes
Rating: Not rated (contains mature content)
Year of Release: 2020
Synopsis: "Unpaused" is an anthology that emerged as a creative response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film explores the lives of various characters who were impacted by the pandemic, addressing themes of loneliness, relationships, hope, and new beginnings. Through its diverse narratives, "Unpaused" provides a thought-provoking reflection on the challenges and resilience of the human spirit during extraordinary times.
Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Run Time: 1 hour 55 minutes
Rating: Not rated (contains violence and mature themes)
Year of Release: 2020
Synopsis: "Shikara" is a poignant love story set against the backdrop of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the '90s. The film follows the journey of Shanti and Shiv Dhar, portrayed by Sadia Khateeb and Aadil Khan, as they navigate the tumultuous times of violent anti-Hindu attacks. Partly inspired by real events, "Shikara" sheds light on the resilience of love amidst adversity.
Director: Mani Ratnam
Run Time: 2 hours 46 minutes
Rating: Not rated (contains violence)
Year of Release: 2022
Synopsis: Set in the year 968 AD, "Ponniyin Selvan Part 1" is a historical epic that unfolds
during a chaotic period in the Chola Empire. The film follows four protagonists—Aditya Karikalan, Arunmozhi Varman, Madhuranthakan, and Amarabujanga—as they vie for the throne amidst conspiracies, political turmoil, and war. The epic backdrop, complex characters, and gripping narrative make this film a must-watch.
Director: Aditya Chopra
Run Time: 3 hours 8 minutes
Rating: Not rated (contains violence and mature themes)
Year of Release: 1995
Synopsis: "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" is a quintessential romance film that revolves around the timeless question of choosing between heart and tradition. The story follows Raj and Simran, portrayed by Shahrukh Khan and Kajol, who meet and fall in love while traveling abroad. However, their love faces opposition from Simran's father, setting the stage for a tale of love, determination, and cultural clashes.
Director: Ajay Bahl
Run Time: 2 hours 3 minutes
Rating: 18+
Year of Release: 2019
Synopsis: "Section 375" is a thought-provoking courtroom drama that delves into complex legal and moral issues. The film centers on a case in which a famous Bollywood director is accused of rape by his female employee. The narrative skillfully navigates the legal proceedings and societal perceptions, offering a gripping exploration of justice, power, and consent.
Director: Mohana Krishna Indraganti
Run Time: 2 hours 4 minutes
Rating: TV-MA
Year of Release: 2020
Synopsis: "V" is a high-octane thriller that revolves around the pursuit of a serial killer by Aditya, the deputy commissioner of Hyderabad. As Aditya races against time to prevent further murders and unravel a conspiracy, the film delivers suspense, action, and unexpected twists, making it a thrilling cinematic experience.
Director: Vishal Bhardwaj
Run Time: 2 hours 9 minutes
Rating: Not rated (contains violence, mature themes, and strong language)
Year of Release: 2004
Synopsis: "Maqbool" is a gripping adaptation of William Shakespeare's "Macbeth," set in the underworld of Mumbai. The film follows Miyan Maqbool, portrayed by Irrfan Khan, a loyal follower of an underworld crime lord. However, his loyalty is put to the test when he is persuaded to take drastic measures for power, leading to haunting consequences.
Run Time: 1 hour 53 minutes
Rating: Not rated (contains mature themes and language)
Year of Release: 2018
Synopsis: "Karwaan" is a soulful road trip drama that takes viewers on a transformative journey. Avinash, portrayed by Irrfan Khan, is jolted out of his mundane life when he learns of his father's passing. Along with his friend, he embarks on a journey that becomes an exploration of life, relationships, and personal growth.
Director: Anubhav Sushila Sinha
Run Time: 2 hours 21 minutes
Rating: Not rated (contains mature themes and language)
Year of Release: 2020
Synopsis: "Thappad" is a powerful drama that tackles the issue of domestic violence and a woman's struggle for self-respect. The story revolves around Amrita, played by Taapsee Pannu, whose life takes a drastic turn when her husband's violent actions lead her to question societal norms and demand her dignity.
Director: Amit V Masurkar
Run Time: 1 hour 44 minutes
Rating: Not rated (contains violence and mature themes)
Year of Release: 2017
Synopsis: "Newton" is a satirical take on democracy and the challenges of conducting elections in remote areas. The film follows Newton Kumar, a government clerk portrayed by Rajkummar Rao, as he is tasked with overseeing an election in a conflict-ridden village. The film's witty commentary on the electoral process and Rajkummar Rao's standout performance make it a must-watch.
Director: Anu Menon
Run Time: 2 hours 7 minutes
Rating: PG-13
Year of Release: 2020
Synopsis: "Shakuntala Devi" is a biographical drama that celebrates the extraordinary life of mathematician Shakuntala Devi, also known as the "human computer." The film showcases her accomplishments and career achievements while offering a glimpse into her personal life as a free-spirited mother. Vidya Balan's portrayal of Shakuntala Devi is both captivating and inspiring.
Director: Sankalp
Run Time: 2 hours 2 minutes
Rating: Not rated (contains violence and mature themes)
Year of Release: 2017
Synopsis: "The Ghazi Attack" is a war film that is based on the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film provides a fictionalized account of the sinking of the PNS Ghazi submarine, which attempted to destroy the INS Vikrant. The film's gripping narrative and tense atmosphere make it a compelling watch for history enthusiasts and thriller fans alike.
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Run Time: 2 hours 37 minutes
Rating: Not rated (contains violence and sexual content)
Year of Release: 2015
Synopsis: "Bajirao Mastani" is an epic romance that brings to life the tumultuous love story between Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife, Mastani. The film's grandeur, stunning visuals, and powerful performances by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra contribute to its cinematic appeal.
Director: Meghna Gulzar
Run Time: 2 hours 17 minutes
Rating: Not rated (contains violence, mature themes, and strong language)
Year of Release: 2018
Synopsis: "Raazi" is a gripping spy thriller based on the true story of a young Research and Analysis Wing agent who infiltrates Pakistan as the wife of a military officer. Alia Bhatt's portrayal of the protagonist, along with the film's suspenseful narrative, creates a tense and emotionally charged cinematic experience.
Director: Nitin Kakkar
Run Time: 1 hour 56 minutes
Rating: Not rated (contains alcohol use and strong language)
Year of Release: 2018
Synopsis: "Mitron" is a heartwarming comedy that revolves around Jai, a young man content with his laid-back lifestyle. When his father tries to bring stability to his life by arranging a marriage, Jai's life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Avni, an ambitious MBA graduate. The film's relatable characters and humorous situations make it an enjoyable watch.
Director: Rahi Anil Barve, Adesh Prasad
Run Time: 1 hour 44 minutes
Rating: Not rated (contains violence, mature themes, and strong language)
Year of Release: 2018
Synopsis: "Tumbbad" is a unique blend of horror, fantasy, and allegory. Set in the village of Tumbbad, the film follows Vinayak as he searches for a hidden treasure guarded by sinister forces. The film's atmospheric storytelling and thought-provoking themes contribute to its captivating allure.
Director: Luv Ranjan
Run Time: 2 hours 17 minutes
Rating: Not rated (contains alcohol use, strong language, and mature themes)
Year of Release: 2018
Synopsis: "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" is a comedy that explores the dynamics of friendship and romance. Sonu Sharma, a loyal friend, becomes skeptical of his best friend's new girlfriend and suspects her motives. The film's humorous take on relationships and camaraderie resonates with audiences.
Director: Zoya Akhtar
Run Time: 2 hours 34 minutes
Rating: Not rated (contains violence, mature themes, and strong language)
Year of Release: 2019
Synopsis: "Gully Boy" is a coming-of-age drama that follows Murad Ahmed, a young man from Mumbai's slums who aspires to become a street rapper. The film captures his journey of self-discovery, artistic expression, and social commentary through music. With its compelling narrative and powerful performances, "Gully Boy" struck a chord with audiences and critics alike.
Director: Swarooj RSJ
Run Time: 2 hours 24 minutes
Rating: Not rated (contains violence, mature themes, and strong language)
Year of Release: 2019
Synopsis: "Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya" is a detective thriller that follows the investigation of an unidentified corpse found near a train track. The titular character navigates a web of mysteries and unexpected twists in this gripping narrative.
Director: Nikkhil Advani
Run Time: 2 hours 19 minutes
Rating: Not rated (contains violence, mature themes, and strong language)
Year of Release: 2019
Synopsis: "Batla House" is an intense action thriller based on the real-life Batla House encounter case. The film delves into the aftermath of the Delhi Police operation that led to the arrest of terrorists. John Abraham's portrayal of the officer at the center of the case adds depth to the narrative.
Director: Siddharth Anand
Run Time: 2 hours 31 minutes
Rating: Not rated (contains violence, mature themes, and strong language)
Year of Release: 2019
Synopsis: "War" is a high-octane action film that centers on an Indian soldier tasked with eliminating his former mentor, who has gone rogue. The film's adrenaline-pumping sequences, along with the dynamic performances of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, contribute to its box office success.
Director: Reema Kagti
Run Time: 2 hours 25 minutes
Rating: Not rated (contains violence, mature themes, and strong language)
Year of Release: 2018
Synopsis: "Gold" is an inspirational sports drama that chronicles India's first Olympic gold medal victory in hockey in 1948. The film captures the journey of the national hockey team and their triumph against all odds. With a blend of patriotism and sportsmanship, "Gold" is a stirring watch.
Director: Sudha Kongara
Run Time: 2 hours 21 minutes
Rating: TV-MA
Year of Release: 2020
Synopsis: "Udaan" is an Amazon Prime original film that tells the inspiring story of Captain Gopinath, based on his autobiography "Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey." The film follows his journey from a struggling individual to the owner of an airline that aimed to make air travel affordable for all. Suriya's performance and the film's motivational narrative make it a must-watch.
Director: Ravi Chopra
Run Time: 2 hours 42 minutes
Rating: Not rated (contains violence, mature themes, and strong language)
Year of Release: 2006
Synopsis: "Baabul" is a family drama that revolves around Balraj Kapoor, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan, who loses his son in a tragic accident. As he tries to help his widowed daughter-in-law, Millie, move on with her life, the film explores themes of love, relationships, and second chances. The film's emotional depth and heartfelt performances contribute to its impact.