The 25 Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime to Stream Right Now

1. The Lunchbox

Director: Ritesh Batra

Run Time: 1 hour 45 minutes

Rating: PG Year of Release: 2014

Synopsis: "The Lunchbox" is a heartwarming drama that revolves around the lives of Saajan and Ila, portrayed by Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur, respectively. A lunchbox mix-up leads to an unexpected bond between these two lonely individuals, as they exchange secret notes. Through their correspondence, the film delves into their personal struggles and intricate characters, creating a captivating and feel-good narrative.

2. Unpaused

Directors: Raj & DK, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Avinash Arun, Nitya Mehra

Run Time: 1 hour 53 minutes

Rating: Not rated (contains mature content)

Year of Release: 2020

Synopsis: "Unpaused" is an anthology that emerged as a creative response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film explores the lives of various characters who were impacted by the pandemic, addressing themes of loneliness, relationships, hope, and new beginnings. Through its diverse narratives, "Unpaused" provides a thought-provoking reflection on the challenges and resilience of the human spirit during extraordinary times.

3. Shikara

Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Run Time: 1 hour 55 minutes

Rating: Not rated (contains violence and mature themes)

Year of Release: 2020

Synopsis: "Shikara" is a poignant love story set against the backdrop of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the '90s. The film follows the journey of Shanti and Shiv Dhar, portrayed by Sadia Khateeb and Aadil Khan, as they navigate the tumultuous times of violent anti-Hindu attacks. Partly inspired by real events, "Shikara" sheds light on the resilience of love amidst adversity.

4. Ponniyin Selvan Part 1

Director: Mani Ratnam

Run Time: 2 hours 46 minutes

Rating: Not rated (contains violence)

Year of Release: 2022

Synopsis: Set in the year 968 AD, "Ponniyin Selvan Part 1" is a historical epic that unfolds

during a chaotic period in the Chola Empire. The film follows four protagonists—Aditya Karikalan, Arunmozhi Varman, Madhuranthakan, and Amarabujanga—as they vie for the throne amidst conspiracies, political turmoil, and war. The epic backdrop, complex characters, and gripping narrative make this film a must-watch.

5. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Director: Aditya Chopra

Run Time: 3 hours 8 minutes

Rating: Not rated (contains violence and mature themes)

Year of Release: 1995

Synopsis: "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" is a quintessential romance film that revolves around the timeless question of choosing between heart and tradition. The story follows Raj and Simran, portrayed by Shahrukh Khan and Kajol, who meet and fall in love while traveling abroad. However, their love faces opposition from Simran's father, setting the stage for a tale of love, determination, and cultural clashes.

6. Section 375

Director: Ajay Bahl

Run Time: 2 hours 3 minutes

Rating: 18+

Year of Release: 2019

Synopsis: "Section 375" is a thought-provoking courtroom drama that delves into complex legal and moral issues. The film centers on a case in which a famous Bollywood director is accused of rape by his female employee. The narrative skillfully navigates the legal proceedings and societal perceptions, offering a gripping exploration of justice, power, and consent.

7. V

Director: Mohana Krishna Indraganti

Run Time: 2 hours 4 minutes

Rating: TV-MA

Year of Release: 2020

Synopsis: "V" is a high-octane thriller that revolves around the pursuit of a serial killer by Aditya, the deputy commissioner of Hyderabad. As Aditya races against time to prevent further murders and unravel a conspiracy, the film delivers suspense, action, and unexpected twists, making it a thrilling cinematic experience.

8. Maqbool

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Run Time: 2 hours 9 minutes

Rating: Not rated (contains violence, mature themes, and strong language)

Year of Release: 2004

Synopsis: "Maqbool" is a gripping adaptation of William Shakespeare's "Macbeth," set in the underworld of Mumbai. The film follows Miyan Maqbool, portrayed by Irrfan Khan, a loyal follower of an underworld crime lord. However, his loyalty is put to the test when he is persuaded to take drastic measures for power, leading to haunting consequences.

9. Karwaan

Run Time: 1 hour 53 minutes

Rating: Not rated (contains mature themes and language)

Year of Release: 2018

Synopsis: "Karwaan" is a soulful road trip drama that takes viewers on a transformative journey. Avinash, portrayed by Irrfan Khan, is jolted out of his mundane life when he learns of his father's passing. Along with his friend, he embarks on a journey that becomes an exploration of life, relationships, and personal growth.

10. Thappad

Director: Anubhav Sushila Sinha

Run Time: 2 hours 21 minutes

Rating: Not rated (contains mature themes and language)

Year of Release: 2020

Synopsis: "Thappad" is a powerful drama that tackles the issue of domestic violence and a woman's struggle for self-respect. The story revolves around Amrita, played by Taapsee Pannu, whose life takes a drastic turn when her husband's violent actions lead her to question societal norms and demand her dignity.



11. Newton

Director: Amit V Masurkar

Run Time: 1 hour 44 minutes

Rating: Not rated (contains violence and mature themes)

Year of Release: 2017

Synopsis: "Newton" is a satirical take on democracy and the challenges of conducting elections in remote areas. The film follows Newton Kumar, a government clerk portrayed by Rajkummar Rao, as he is tasked with overseeing an election in a conflict-ridden village. The film's witty commentary on the electoral process and Rajkummar Rao's standout performance make it a must-watch.

12. Shakuntala Devi

Director: Anu Menon

Run Time: 2 hours 7 minutes

Rating: PG-13

Year of Release: 2020

Synopsis: "Shakuntala Devi" is a biographical drama that celebrates the extraordinary life of mathematician Shakuntala Devi, also known as the "human computer." The film showcases her accomplishments and career achievements while offering a glimpse into her personal life as a free-spirited mother. Vidya Balan's portrayal of Shakuntala Devi is both captivating and inspiring.

13. The Ghazi Attack

Director: Sankalp

Run Time: 2 hours 2 minutes

Rating: Not rated (contains violence and mature themes)

Year of Release: 2017

Synopsis: "The Ghazi Attack" is a war film that is based on the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film provides a fictionalized account of the sinking of the PNS Ghazi submarine, which attempted to destroy the INS Vikrant. The film's gripping narrative and tense atmosphere make it a compelling watch for history enthusiasts and thriller fans alike.

14. Bajirao Mastani

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Run Time: 2 hours 37 minutes

Rating: Not rated (contains violence and sexual content)

Year of Release: 2015

Synopsis: "Bajirao Mastani" is an epic romance that brings to life the tumultuous love story between Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife, Mastani. The film's grandeur, stunning visuals, and powerful performances by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra contribute to its cinematic appeal.

15. Raazi

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Run Time: 2 hours 17 minutes

Rating: Not rated (contains violence, mature themes, and strong language)

Year of Release: 2018

Synopsis: "Raazi" is a gripping spy thriller based on the true story of a young Research and Analysis Wing agent who infiltrates Pakistan as the wife of a military officer. Alia Bhatt's portrayal of the protagonist, along with the film's suspenseful narrative, creates a tense and emotionally charged cinematic experience.

16. Mitron

Director: Nitin Kakkar

Run Time: 1 hour 56 minutes

Rating: Not rated (contains alcohol use and strong language)

Year of Release: 2018

Synopsis: "Mitron" is a heartwarming comedy that revolves around Jai, a young man content with his laid-back lifestyle. When his father tries to bring stability to his life by arranging a marriage, Jai's life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Avni, an ambitious MBA graduate. The film's relatable characters and humorous situations make it an enjoyable watch.

17. Tumbbad

Director: Rahi Anil Barve, Adesh Prasad

Run Time: 1 hour 44 minutes

Rating: Not rated (contains violence, mature themes, and strong language)

Year of Release: 2018

Synopsis: "Tumbbad" is a unique blend of horror, fantasy, and allegory. Set in the village of Tumbbad, the film follows Vinayak as he searches for a hidden treasure guarded by sinister forces. The film's atmospheric storytelling and thought-provoking themes contribute to its captivating allure.

18. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Director: Luv Ranjan

Run Time: 2 hours 17 minutes

Rating: Not rated (contains alcohol use, strong language, and mature themes)

Year of Release: 2018

Synopsis: "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" is a comedy that explores the dynamics of friendship and romance. Sonu Sharma, a loyal friend, becomes skeptical of his best friend's new girlfriend and suspects her motives. The film's humorous take on relationships and camaraderie resonates with audiences.

19. Gully Boy

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Run Time: 2 hours 34 minutes

Rating: Not rated (contains violence, mature themes, and strong language)

Year of Release: 2019

Synopsis: "Gully Boy" is a coming-of-age drama that follows Murad Ahmed, a young man from Mumbai's slums who aspires to become a street rapper. The film captures his journey of self-discovery, artistic expression, and social commentary through music. With its compelling narrative and powerful performances, "Gully Boy" struck a chord with audiences and critics alike.

20. Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya

Director: Swarooj RSJ

Run Time: 2 hours 24 minutes

Rating: Not rated (contains violence, mature themes, and strong language)

Year of Release: 2019

Synopsis: "Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya" is a detective thriller that follows the investigation of an unidentified corpse found near a train track. The titular character navigates a web of mysteries and unexpected twists in this gripping narrative.

21. Batla House

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Run Time: 2 hours 19 minutes

Rating: Not rated (contains violence, mature themes, and strong language)

Year of Release: 2019

Synopsis: "Batla House" is an intense action thriller based on the real-life Batla House encounter case. The film delves into the aftermath of the Delhi Police operation that led to the arrest of terrorists. John Abraham's portrayal of the officer at the center of the case adds depth to the narrative.

22. War

Director: Siddharth Anand

Run Time: 2 hours 31 minutes

Rating: Not rated (contains violence, mature themes, and strong language)

Year of Release: 2019

Synopsis: "War" is a high-octane action film that centers on an Indian soldier tasked with eliminating his former mentor, who has gone rogue. The film's adrenaline-pumping sequences, along with the dynamic performances of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, contribute to its box office success.

23. Gold

Director: Reema Kagti

Run Time: 2 hours 25 minutes

Rating: Not rated (contains violence, mature themes, and strong language)

Year of Release: 2018

Synopsis: "Gold" is an inspirational sports drama that chronicles India's first Olympic gold medal victory in hockey in 1948. The film captures the journey of the national hockey team and their triumph against all odds. With a blend of patriotism and sportsmanship, "Gold" is a stirring watch.

24. Udaan

Director: Sudha Kongara

Run Time: 2 hours 21 minutes

Rating: TV-MA

Year of Release: 2020

Synopsis: "Udaan" is an Amazon Prime original film that tells the inspiring story of Captain Gopinath, based on his autobiography "Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey." The film follows his journey from a struggling individual to the owner of an airline that aimed to make air travel affordable for all. Suriya's performance and the film's motivational narrative make it a must-watch.

25. Baabul

Director: Ravi Chopra

Run Time: 2 hours 42 minutes

Rating: Not rated (contains violence, mature themes, and strong language)

Year of Release: 2006

Synopsis: "Baabul" is a family drama that revolves around Balraj Kapoor, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan, who loses his son in a tragic accident. As he tries to help his widowed daughter-in-law, Millie, move on with her life, the film explores themes of love, relationships, and second chances. The film's emotional depth and heartfelt performances contribute to its impact.