Let’s Celebrate the 77th Independence Day with these 16 patriotic movies

Pathaan

"Pathaan," featuring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone, goes beyond being just a biographical or patriotic movie. Shah Rukh's character, a spy, displays an action-packed patriotism as he takes bold actions to protect India. The film's narrative highlights the sacrifices made by individuals like Dimple Kapadia's character, emphasizing the combination of action and patriotism in a riveting storyline.

Shershaah

"SherShaah," a biographical action film starring Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, chronicles the life of Captain Vikram Batra, an Indian army officer who exemplified bravery during the 1999 Kargil War. The film depicts the courage, selflessness, and patriotism of Indian Army personnel, honoring their sacrifices and underscoring the importance of valor.

83

"83" transports viewers back to the triumphant moment when India won its first ICC trophy in cricket in 1983. With Ranveer Singh leading an ensemble cast, the film captures the passion and nostalgia associated with cricket in India. The movie's portrayal of the nation's love for the game, as well as the collective pride felt during this historic victory, evokes a deep sense of patriotism.

Border

"Border" is a cinematic masterpiece that stands as a poignant homage to the exceptional valor and dedication of Indian soldiers. By portraying the harrowing real-life events of the 1971 Indo-Pak War battle at Longewala in Rajasthan, the film immerses audiences in the courageous struggle of the Indian military. This epic narrative, led by the charismatic presence of Sunny Deol, captures the heart-pounding intensity and unwavering determination of the soldiers as they defend their homeland against overwhelming odds. "Border" not only pays tribute to the sacrifices of those who fought in the battle but also serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit that defines the very essence of India.

Gandhi

Ben Kingsley's masterful portrayal of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in "Gandhi" offers viewers an immersive journey into the life and legacy of the Father of the Nation. The film beautifully traces Gandhi's evolution from his experiences in South Africa to his pivotal role in India's struggle for independence. With meticulous attention to historical accuracy, the movie captures Gandhi's unwavering commitment to nonviolence, civil disobedience, and his tireless efforts to unite a nation divided by colonial oppression. "Gandhi" not only delves into the extraordinary life of the man but also encapsulates the profound impact he had on shaping India's destiny and inspiring the world with his message of truth and justice.

Airlift

"Airlift" portrays the unwavering spirit of patriotism and solidarity during times of adversity. Akshay Kumar's portrayal of Ranjit Katyal, a prosperous businessman leading a mission to evacuate stranded Indians during the Gulf War in 1990, exemplifies the power of unity. The movie underscores the importance of standing together as a community and overcoming challenges for the greater good.

The Ghazi Attack

"The Ghazi Attack" pays tribute to the unsung heroes of the Indian Navy during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The film focuses on the bravery of the Indian submarine INS Karanj's crew during a top-secret naval operation. With stellar performances from Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon, and others, the movie authentically portrays the courage and camaraderie of the Indian Navy, showcasing their dedication to the nation.

Lakshya

"Lakshya" is an emotional rollercoaster that takes audiences on a journey of personal transformation and self-discovery. At the heart of this war drama is Lieutenant Karan Shergill, portrayed brilliantly by Hrithik Roshan. The film captures his evolution from a directionless young man to a determined leader who spearheads his unit to a resounding victory against Pakistani soldiers. Through Karan's journey, "Lakshya" portrays the essence of bravery, resilience, and the unwavering commitment that drives soldiers to defend their nation. The film's emotional depth, combined with its gripping storytelling and powerful performances, creates an impactful cinematic experience that celebrates the spirit of courage and dedication.

Rang De Basanti

"Rang De Basanti" weaves together the threads of past and present, blurring the lines between history and contemporary life. The film follows a group of friends who find themselves profoundly transformed while portraying Indian freedom fighters in a documentary. Through their personal evolution, they begin to embody the ideals of sacrifice, patriotism, and resistance against injustice. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, this thought-provoking narrative masterfully juxtaposes historical struggles with modern challenges, reminding audiences of the enduring relevance of these values. With a stellar ensemble cast, "Rang De Basanti" becomes a rallying cry for youth to stand up for their beliefs and contribute to the betterment of society.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

"The Legend of Bhagat Singh" chronicles the life of the iconic revolutionary Bhagat Singh, capturing his unyielding spirit and commitment to India's freedom struggle. Ajay Devgan's portrayal brings forth the passion and courage that defined Bhagat Singh's journey from ideological conflicts to his active participation in the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association. The film intricately weaves together the stories of fellow activists, shedding light on their sacrifices and the pivotal role they played in reshaping the nation's destiny. By authentically depicting their struggles and the resonance of their revolutionary spirit, "The Legend of Bhagat Singh" becomes a tribute to the relentless pursuit of freedom and justice.

Raazi

"Raazi" is an espionage thriller that goes beyond traditional notions of patriotism, exploring the complexities of loyalty and sacrifice in times of conflict. Alia Bhatt's portrayal of a young Indian woman who marries a Pakistani official for a covert mission captures the tension and moral dilemmas faced by those who serve their nations undercover. Against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the film delves into the personal sacrifices individuals make for their countries, offering a nuanced perspective on the struggles and choices that define true patriotism.

Uri

"Uri: The Surgical Strike" is a gripping portrayal of a daring military operation that encapsulates the unwavering dedication and resilience of the Indian armed forces. The film captures Major Vihaan Singh Shergill's determination as he leads his team on a mission to avenge a terrorist attack in Uri, Kashmir. Vicky Kaushal's performance vividly brings to life the intense action and emotional depth of the soldiers, showcasing their commitment to safeguarding the nation's integrity. "Uri" stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Indian military and their readiness to go to any lengths to protect the nation.

Chak De India

"Chak De India" celebrates the transformative power of sportsmanship, unity, and determination in shaping a national narrative. Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of a former hockey captain who guides a diverse team of female players to victory resonates with themes of overcoming personal challenges and prejudices. The film highlights the journey of these athletes as they transcend societal barriers to represent India on an international stage. Through their resilience and teamwork, "Chak De India" becomes a rallying cry for unity and pride, embodying the spirit of the nation.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

"Bhuj: The Pride of India" pays tribute to the bravery and indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force and civilians during a critical juncture of the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Ajay Devgn's portrayal of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik showcases his determination to rebuild the Bhuj airbase after a devastating airstrike. The film captures the sacrifices and collective efforts of individuals from different walks of life, united by their commitment to safeguarding their homeland. "Bhuj" serves as a poignant reminder of the power of unity and resilience in the face of adversity.

Gunjan Saxena

"Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" is a testament to the triumph of determination and breaking gender norms. Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal of Gunjan Saxena, India's first female combat pilot, showcases her unwavering pursuit of excellence in a male-dominated field. The film captures Gunjan's challenges and victories as she overcomes societal biases and contributes to the Kargil War effort. By highlighting her courage and tenacity, "Gunjan Saxena" becomes an inspiration for aspiring individuals to break barriers and pursue their dreams, embodying the spirit of empowerment and progress.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

"Bajrangi Bhaijaan" may not overtly focus on patriotism, yet it beautifully reflects the ideals of compassion, humanity, and cross-border unity. Salman Khan's portrayal of Pavan, who embarks on a journey to reunite a lost Pakistani girl with her family, captures the essence of empathy transcending geographical boundaries. The film resonates deeply with themes of cultural harmony and fraternity, reminding audiences that humanity knows no borders. "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" becomes a heartwarming tale that celebrates the power of love and empathy to bridge divides and touch souls.