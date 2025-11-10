The Bengal Files OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Vivek Agnihotri’s Historical Drama on ZEE5

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s political-historical drama, The Bengal Files, is now ready to reach a wider audience through its digital premiere. After a two-month theatrical run, the film will stream exclusively on ZEE5 from November 21, 2025.

A New Chapter in Vivek Agnihotri’s Acclaimed ‘Files Trilogy’

The Bengal Files marks the third and final installment in Agnihotri’s highly debated Files Trilogy, following the critically discussed The Tashkent Files (2019) and the blockbuster The Kashmir Files (2022). The latest chapter delves into one of the most turbulent and lesser-discussed episodes in Indian history — the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots.

Set against the backdrop of pre-Independence Bengal, the film highlights the social unrest, political manipulation, and human suffering that shaped India’s path toward Partition.'

Cast and Key Performances

Where to Watch:The Bengal Files

Streaming Platform:ZEE5

OTT Release Date: November 21, 2025

Director: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

Cast: Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Saswata Chatterjee, Simrat Kaur

The Bengal Files brings together a stellar ensemble cast featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Saswata Chatterjee, and Simrat Kaur, among others.

Anupam Kher, who plays a pivotal role, described the experience as emotionally demanding yet deeply fulfilling. “This isn’t just about history — it’s about humanity. Portraying this role was exhausting but meaningful. It reminds us that true courage lies in standing up for the truth,” he said.

Pallavi Joshi, who also serves as producer, added that each film in the trilogy has been “an artistic and emotional awakening.” She said, “With The Bengal Files, we wanted to uncover a truth buried under decades of silence. Every scene and performance is rooted in reality.”

Director’s Vision and Message

Speaking about the purpose behind the project, Vivek Agnihotri stated, “The Bengal Files is not just a film; it’s a reminder. It’s about forgotten chapters of our conscience and the cost of silence. Through this story, we wanted to bring Bengal’s pain, courage, and truth to light.”

The filmmaker, known for exploring politically charged and fact-based narratives, faced both praise and controversy during the film’s theatrical run — including a temporary ban in Kolkata due to its sensitive subject matter.

OTT Release Date and Platform Details

The film will be available to stream on ZEE5 from November 21, 2025, allowing global audiences to experience its emotionally charged storytelling. ZEE5’s Hindi content head, Kaveri Das, shared: “We’re proud to bring The Bengal Files to a global audience. It’s a powerful cinematic experience that encourages reflection on truth and history.”

Box Office Performance and Critical Response

Upon its theatrical release on September 5, 2025, The Bengal Files generated considerable buzz but received mixed critical reviews. The movie managed to collect around ₹26.36 crore worldwide, a modest figure compared to the monumental success of The Kashmir Files.

However, its strong performances, historical depth, and controversial theme sparked significant discussions both in media and among viewers.

Why ‘The Bengal Files’ Is Worth Watching

Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a fan of socio-political cinema, or someone who values truth-based storytelling, The Bengal Files offers a hard-hitting portrayal of Bengal’s pre-Independence turmoil. Through compelling visuals and authentic performances, it explores how political agendas and human emotions collided during one of the darkest phases in Indian history.

Also Read:

Maharani Season 4 Ending Explained: Rani Bharti’s Downfall, Betrayal, and the Path to Revenge in Season 5

Search: The Naina Murder Case – About Season 2, Suspects, and Theories on Who Killed Naina