The Conjuring: Last Rites OTT Release Date: Cast, Plot, and Where to Watch

The horror franchise that has terrified audiences for over a decade concludes with The Conjuring: Last Rites, starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. Released in theatres on September 5, 2025, the film became the highest-grossing horror movie of the year, earning over Rs 458 million globally. Now, fans in India are eagerly awaiting its OTT release. Here’s a complete guide on The Conjuring: Last Rites release date, cast, plot, and streaming platforms.
The Conjuring: Last Rites OTT Release Date in India
While international audiences can already rent or purchase the movie on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango, India will receive the OTT release shortly. Reports suggest that the film will initially be available on a pay-per-view rental model. Later in 2025, it is expected to appear on subscription platforms such as Amazon Prime Video or Netflix.
For collectors and horror enthusiasts, the Blu-ray and DVD editions will release globally on November 25, 2025, featuring deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes content. The movie will be available in English, Hindi, and Telugu, catering to a wide audience.
Where to Watch The Conjuring: Last Rites Online
In India, fans can access the movie initially on pay-per-view platforms like Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video Store. The digital release ensures that viewers can watch the final chapter of Ed and Lorraine Warren’s story from the comfort of their homes.
The Conjuring: Last Rites Cast and Crew
Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren
Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren
Directed by: Michael Chaves (known for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It)
This final installment features the Warrens confronting one of their darkest and most dangerous cases yet, testing their faith and courage against a malevolent spirit connected to a cursed mirror.
Plot of The Conjuring: Last Rites
Based on the real-life Smurl haunting in Pennsylvania during the 1980s, the story follows the Warrens as they investigate a malevolent spirit tormenting the Smurl family. The demon targets the family’s daughter, Judy, while Ed and Lorraine struggle to uncover the entity’s dark secrets. The film blends supernatural horror with real-world demonology, staying true to the terrifying legacy of the Conjuring universe.
Where to Watch Other Conjuring Films in India
For viewers who want to revisit the franchise before watching Last Rites, the previous films are available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+:
The Conjuring (2013): The Warrens help the Perron family, tormented by a demonic presence in their Rhode Island farmhouse.
The Conjuring 2 (2016): Set in Enfield, England, the Warrens investigate a poltergeist haunting that became the infamous Enfield Poltergeist case.
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021): Ed and Lorraine explore the 1981 murder trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who claimed demonic possession as a defense.
The Conjuring: Last Rites marks the end of one of the most successful horror franchises in history. With Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprising their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren, the film promises a terrifying final chapter filled with suspense, supernatural horror, and real-life inspiration. Fans can stream it soon in India via pay-per-view platforms like Amazon Prime Video Store and Apple TV, with Blu-ray and DVD releases set for November 25, 2025.
Also Read:
Santosh OTT Release: Shahana Goswami’s Oscar-Shortlisted Film to Stream on Lionsgate Play
Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, Plot, Cast, and Where to Watch