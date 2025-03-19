The Diplomat Review & Box Office Collection: John Abraham's Thriller Faces Slowdown

John Abraham's latest geopolitical thriller, The Diplomat, has seen a fluctuating performance at the box office since its release on March 14. Directed by Shivam Nair, the film started with a decent opening but witnessed a sharp decline in earnings by its fifth day. Despite the drop in collections, Abraham's performance has received widespread appreciation from both audiences and critics.

Box Office Performance

The Diplomat opened with Rs 4.03 crore on Friday, exceeding initial expectations of a slow start. The momentum continued into the weekend, with collections rising to Rs 4.65 crore on Saturday and maintaining the same figure on Sunday. However, the weekdays proved to be challenging. On Monday, the film saw a steep decline, collecting only Rs 1.50 crore. This trend continued on Tuesday, with earnings further dropping to Rs 1.40 crore. The total collection after five days now stands at Rs 16.20 crore.

Plot and Cast

The film is inspired by true events and revolves around an Indian diplomat, JP Singh, played by John Abraham, who undertakes a high-stakes mission to rescue an Indian woman, Uzma Ahmed (portrayed by Sadia Khateeb), from Pakistan. Uzma, deceived in love, finds herself trapped in an abusive marriage and reaches out to the Indian government for help. JP Singh emerges as her only hope in a complex diplomatic battle. The supporting cast includes Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Revathy, and Ashwath Bhatt, who bring depth to the gripping narrative.

Critical Reception and Review

Despite the film’s struggles at the box office, it has been praised for its intense storytelling and John Abraham's performance. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee rated The Diplomat 3 out of 5 stars, highlighting its engaging narrative and well-executed geopolitical drama. Many reviewers have appreciated the film’s grasping screenplay, realistic approach, and strong performances. One critic noted that The Diplomat is an “interesting, intense, and fast-paced thriller,” while another commended its balanced perspective, avoiding excessive jingoism while focusing on real-life diplomacy.

John Abraham, known for his action-packed roles, delivers a subtle yet powerful performance in this film. His portrayal of JP Singh is restrained and compelling, showing the emotional and strategic challenges of a diplomat caught in a tense situation. Sadia Khateeb also shines in her role, making Uzma’s struggles feel real and heartfelt. The supporting cast, particularly Kumud Mishra and Sharib Hashmi, add depth to the narrative.

Challenges Ahead

While The Diplomat has a window of opportunity with no major releases until Eid, the competition is set to intensify. The upcoming release of Snow White, a family-oriented film, may impact its footfall in theaters. Additionally, Chhaava, another Bollywood film currently running, is already posing stiff competition.

Although The Diplomat has seen a dip in its weekday collections, its strong storytelling and powerful performances may help it sustain itself in the coming days. With positive word-of-mouth and the absence of major releases for a brief period, the film still has the potential to attract its target audience. Whether it can bounce back in the second week remains to be seen.

