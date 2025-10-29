Subscribe

The Family Man Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot & Streaming Details on Prime Video

The Family Man Season 3 premieres on November 21, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, the new season follows Srikant Tiwari as he faces his most dangerous mission yet.

Abhilasha Pathak
The wait is finally over! Amazon Prime Video has officially announced the release date for The Family Man Season 3, bringing back Manoj Bajpayee as the sharp-witted and emotionally complex intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari. The much-awaited third season promises a gripping mix of action, espionage, and emotion as Srikant faces his toughest mission yet.

The Family Man Season 3 Release Date and Streaming Platform

The Family Man Season 3 is confirmed to premiere on November 21, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Following the global success of its previous two seasons, the upcoming installment is expected to raise the bar for Indian web thrillers once again.

The Family Man Season 3 Cast: New Faces and Familiar Characters

The new season brings an exciting blend of old favorites and fresh additions.
Here’s the complete confirmed cast for The Family Man Season 3:

  • Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari

  • Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari

  • Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade

  • Jaideep Ahlawat as Rukma (new antagonist)

  • Nimrat Kaur as Meera (new character)

  • Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya

  • Gul Panag as Saloni

  • Ashlesha Thakur as Dhriti Tiwari

  • Vedant Sinha as Atharv Tiwari

  • Harman Singha, Sundeep Kishan, Darshan Kumar, Seema Biswas, Dalip Tahil, Vipin Sharma, Jugal Hansraj, and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles

The series continues to be created and directed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as co-directors this season. The dialogues are penned by Sumit Arora, known for his sharp, witty writing.

The Family Man Season 3 Plot: Srikant Tiwari Faces His Most Dangerous Mission Yet

In this new chapter, Srikant Tiwari’s world is more volatile than ever. Forced to operate outside his comfort zone, he must navigate a deadly network of enemies and political intrigue while trying to protect his family from the consequences of his double life.

The stakes rise when two new adversaries — Rukma (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Meera (Nimrat Kaur) — enter the scene, testing Srikant’s limits both professionally and personally. As India faces new threats that blur the lines between national security and personal betrayal, Srikant finds himself once again torn between duty and family.

The creators, Raj & DK, revealed that “This season, the hunter becomes the hunted, as Srikant faces a threat unlike any before — one that endangers not just his mission, but his family too.”

How the Release Date Was Announced

The makers revealed the release date through a lighthearted promotional video featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, and Sharib Hashmi. The video humorously shows Srikant Tiwari humming “Aa raha hoon main” across various scenarios — from a dentist’s chair to a mission in progress — before confirming the premiere date of November 21.

Priyamani’s character humorously recaps their family’s life since Season 2, making the teaser a nostalgic yet exciting reintroduction to the beloved characters.

Why ‘The Family Man’ Remains a Fan-Favourite Series

Since its debut, The Family Man has become one of India’s most acclaimed streaming series, praised for blending intense action, realistic espionage, and emotional storytelling. At its heart lies Srikant Tiwari — a relatable middle-class man juggling his duties as a secret intelligence officer and his responsibilities as a husband and father.

The show’s strength lies in its balance of thrilling missions and everyday struggles, bringing humor and humanity to the spy genre. Its seamless mix of regional authenticity, political relevance, and emotional depth has earned it a global fanbase.

The Creative Team Behind the Series

  • Creators: Raj Nidimoru & Krishna D.K. (Raj & DK)

  • Writers: Raj & DK, Suman Kumar

  • Dialogues: Sumit Arora

  • Directors: Raj & DK, Suman Kumar, Tusshar Seyth

  • Production House: D2R Films

  • Streaming Partner: Amazon Prime Video

Final Word: What to Expect from The Family Man Season 3

With heightened action, a complex emotional core, and new formidable villains, The Family Man Season 3 is poised to deliver one of the most thrilling viewing experiences of the year. Fans can expect the trademark mix of humor, heart, and high-stakes espionage that has defined the franchise since 2019.

Mark your calendars — November 21, 2025 — when Srikant Tiwari returns to Amazon Prime Video to prove once again that he’s not just a family man, but India’s most compelling spy.

The Family Man Season 3