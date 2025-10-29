The Family Man Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot & Streaming Details on Prime Video

The wait is finally over! Amazon Prime Video has officially announced the release date for The Family Man Season 3, bringing back Manoj Bajpayee as the sharp-witted and emotionally complex intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari. The much-awaited third season promises a gripping mix of action, espionage, and emotion as Srikant faces his toughest mission yet.
The Family Man Season 3 Release Date and Streaming Platform
The Family Man Season 3 is confirmed to premiere on November 21, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Following the global success of its previous two seasons, the upcoming installment is expected to raise the bar for Indian web thrillers once again.
The Family Man Season 3 Cast: New Faces and Familiar Characters
The new season brings an exciting blend of old favorites and fresh additions.
Here’s the complete confirmed cast for The Family Man Season 3:
Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari
Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari
Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade
Jaideep Ahlawat as Rukma (new antagonist)
Nimrat Kaur as Meera (new character)
Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya
Gul Panag as Saloni
Ashlesha Thakur as Dhriti Tiwari
Vedant Sinha as Atharv Tiwari
Harman Singha, Sundeep Kishan, Darshan Kumar, Seema Biswas, Dalip Tahil, Vipin Sharma, Jugal Hansraj, and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles
The series continues to be created and directed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as co-directors this season. The dialogues are penned by Sumit Arora, known for his sharp, witty writing.
The Family Man Season 3 Plot: Srikant Tiwari Faces His Most Dangerous Mission Yet
In this new chapter, Srikant Tiwari’s world is more volatile than ever. Forced to operate outside his comfort zone, he must navigate a deadly network of enemies and political intrigue while trying to protect his family from the consequences of his double life.
The stakes rise when two new adversaries — Rukma (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Meera (Nimrat Kaur) — enter the scene, testing Srikant’s limits both professionally and personally. As India faces new threats that blur the lines between national security and personal betrayal, Srikant finds himself once again torn between duty and family.
The creators, Raj & DK, revealed that “This season, the hunter becomes the hunted, as Srikant faces a threat unlike any before — one that endangers not just his mission, but his family too.”
How the Release Date Was Announced
The makers revealed the release date through a lighthearted promotional video featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, and Sharib Hashmi. The video humorously shows Srikant Tiwari humming “Aa raha hoon main” across various scenarios — from a dentist’s chair to a mission in progress — before confirming the premiere date of November 21.
Priyamani’s character humorously recaps their family’s life since Season 2, making the teaser a nostalgic yet exciting reintroduction to the beloved characters.
Why ‘The Family Man’ Remains a Fan-Favourite Series
Since its debut, The Family Man has become one of India’s most acclaimed streaming series, praised for blending intense action, realistic espionage, and emotional storytelling. At its heart lies Srikant Tiwari — a relatable middle-class man juggling his duties as a secret intelligence officer and his responsibilities as a husband and father.
The show’s strength lies in its balance of thrilling missions and everyday struggles, bringing humor and humanity to the spy genre. Its seamless mix of regional authenticity, political relevance, and emotional depth has earned it a global fanbase.
The Creative Team Behind the Series
Creators: Raj Nidimoru & Krishna D.K. (Raj & DK)
Writers: Raj & DK, Suman Kumar
Dialogues: Sumit Arora
Directors: Raj & DK, Suman Kumar, Tusshar Seyth
Production House: D2R Films
Streaming Partner: Amazon Prime Video
Final Word: What to Expect from The Family Man Season 3
With heightened action, a complex emotional core, and new formidable villains, The Family Man Season 3 is poised to deliver one of the most thrilling viewing experiences of the year. Fans can expect the trademark mix of humor, heart, and high-stakes espionage that has defined the franchise since 2019.
Mark your calendars — November 21, 2025 — when Srikant Tiwari returns to Amazon Prime Video to prove once again that he’s not just a family man, but India’s most compelling spy.
