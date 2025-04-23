The Family Man Season 3: Release Timeline, Cast, Where to Watch, and What to Expect

Fans of The Family Man can finally rejoice as the highly anticipated third season of the hit spy thriller is set to release in November 2025 on Amazon Prime Video. Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who headlines the series as Srikant Tiwari, confirmed this major update at the OTTplay Awards 2025, putting an end to months of speculation and excitement.
Release Timeline and Streaming Platform
The Family Man Season 3 is expected to premiere in November 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. In a recent interview with Zoom TV, actor Darshan Kumaar teased that the new season might arrive around Diwali, saying, "Fingers crossed." While this gives fans hope, an official release date from the creators or Amazon is still awaited.
Meanwhile, some reports suggest an earlier release could happen post-IPL 2025, which concludes in May. Although Amazon hasn't confirmed anything yet, both timelines point to an exciting comeback for the world of TASC.
Returning Cast and New Faces
-
Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari
-
Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari
-
Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade
-
Ashlesha Thakur as Dhriti
-
Vedant Sinha as Atharv
-
Dalip Tahil as Kulkarni
One of the most exciting additions this season is acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who will portray the primary antagonist. Following his stellar performance in Paatal Lok Season 2, his role in The Family Man is expected to intensify the drama and stakes even further.
Plot Expectations and Storyline
While the creators have kept plot details under wraps, Season 3 promises to explore bigger missions, deeper espionage networks, and more personal stakes for Srikant. Following the explosive events of Season 2, fans can expect high-octane action blended with the show’s signature dark humor and emotional family dynamics.
Creators Raj & DK have hinted that the new season will “push the boundaries of storytelling,” offering a grand scale of execution while staying true to the core of what made The Family Man a phenomenon.
Production Update
Filming for Season 3 wrapped up in late 2024, and the show is currently in the post-production phase. The creators are meticulously working on editing and visual effects to deliver a polished and compelling product.
About The Series
The Family Man, created by Raj & DK, is one of India's most acclaimed web series. Blending action, thriller, and satirical social commentary, it follows Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man leading a double life as a secret agent for a covert intelligence agency, TASC. With each season, the show dives into national security threats while exploring the emotional challenges of a family man hiding the truth from his loved ones.
The first season premiered in September 2019, followed by a critically acclaimed second season in June 2021 featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The series has consistently been praised for its writing, performances, and bold themes.
With Jaideep Ahlawat joining the ensemble and Manoj Bajpayee returning in his award-winning role, The Family Man Season 3 is shaping up to be one of the biggest OTT releases of 2025. Whether it arrives in May post-IPL or in November, the upcoming season promises gripping entertainment with a mix of action, emotion, and geopolitical intrigue.
