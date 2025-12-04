The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 OTT Release Date: Streaming Details, Cast, Promo Highlights, and What to Expect

The Great Indian Kapil Show is officially returning with Season 4, and the announcement has sparked massive excitement among comedy lovers and long-time fans of Kapil Sharma’s iconic celebrity talk show. After weeks of speculation, leaked episode rumours, and cryptic social media activity, Netflix has now confirmed when the new season will arrive on its platform. Here is everything you need to know about the OTT release date, returning cast, promo breakdown, and what Season 4 promises to deliver.
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 OTT Release Date Revealed
Netflix has announced that The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 will premiere on December 20, 2025. The streamer dropped an energetic promo video revealing the date and confirming the return of several beloved cast members.
Season 4 brings back the classic Kapil Sharma universe, complete with fan-favourite acts, comedic sketches, celebrity interviews, and the familiar chaotic charm that has kept the show popular for years across TV and OTT.
Where to Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 Online
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Release Date: December 20, 2025
New Episodes: Weekly (expected)
The show continues its successful collaboration with Netflix, bringing the comedy talk show format to a global audience after three widely streamed seasons.
Star Cast: Who Is Returning in The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4?
The promo confirms the return of several major comedians, including:
Archana Puran Singh
Krushna Abhishek
Kiku Sharda
Sunil Grover
Navjot Singh Sidhu
While Kapil Sharma features as the official host of the show, he is noticeably missing from the new promo due to his ongoing work on Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, releasing on December 12, 2025. However, he will return to anchor Season 4 with his signature humour.
Promo Highlights: Netflix’s Playful Announcement
In the teaser released on December 3, 2025, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda appear in comedic police avatars, announcing the show’s return while joking about the rumours of “leaked episodes.” The promo also features:
Sneak peeks of Archana Puran Singh
Glimpses of Sunil Grover and Navjot Singh Sidhu
A viral moment where Sunil Grover mimics Sidhu, impressing fans online
Netflix captioned the teaser with:
“Humne socha ek ‘save the date’ hum bhi bhej de. Season 4 of The Great Indian Kapil Show, streaming from 20th December, only on Netflix!”
Fans flooded the comments expressing excitement, nostalgia, and their eagerness to see Kapil Sharma back on stage.
Season Recap: A Look Back Before Season 4 Begins
Season 3 concluded in September with actor Akshay Kumar appearing in the finale. Known for its celebrity-filled episodes, iconic banter, and spontaneous humour, the show has consistently drawn large audiences on Netflix.
The return of Sunil Grover in previous seasons marked a major reunion moment for fans, as did the re-entry of Navjot Singh Sidhu.
What to Expect in The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4
Season 4 promises:
New celebrity guest lineup
Funnier sketches and character-driven segments
High-energy chemistry between the cast
Surprise appearances and creative twists inspired by audience feedback
A mix of nostalgic comedy and fresh humour that aligns with OTT trends
The earlier seasons’ success indicates that Season 4 will continue blending classic Kapil-style comedy with new digital-friendly elements.
Production Updates and Fan Expectations
Even before Netflix’s official announcement, rumours of early shooting schedules circulated online. Cast members shared glimpses from the sets, igniting speculation that Season 4 was in progress months ahead of schedule.
The buzz intensified after fans noticed Sunil Grover’s promotional appearances and the cast reuniting frequently.
With the show known for high recall value and family-friendly humour, viewers expect Season 4 to deliver fresh content while retaining its familiar charm.
Why The Great Indian Kapil Show Remains a Fan Favourite
Relatable everyday humour
Stellar celebrity appearances
Light-hearted interviews
Family-friendly format
Long-running cast chemistry
Strong nostalgic value for TV and OTT audiences
The show has also maintained relevance by shifting from television to a global streaming platform while retaining its core identity.
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 is all set to brighten up December 2025 with fresh episodes, beloved characters, and Kapil Sharma’s timeless comedic flair. With the official release on December 20, 2025, fans can gear up for another season of laughter, celebrity gossip, and memorable sketches.
Whether you’re a long-time viewer or a new Netflix audience member, this season promises bigger surprises, sharper comedy, and warm nostalgia.
Also Read:
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Superfan Twist & More
Jackson Wang Goes Viral After His Appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show