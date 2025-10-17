The Kardashians Season 7: India Release Date, Where to Watch, Cast, Trailer, and What to Expect

The world’s most famous reality TV family is back! The Kardashian–Jenner clan returns this October with The Kardashians Season 7, promising more drama, family moments, and behind-the-scenes revelations. The hit Hulu reality series, which follows the lives of Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris Jenner, will soon be available for Indian viewers as well. Here’s everything you need to know about The Kardashians Season 7 release date in India, where to stream it, cast details, and what to expect.
The Kardashians Season 7 Release Date in India and Where to Watch
In the United States, The Kardashians Season 7 premieres on Thursday, October 23, 2025, on Hulu.
For Indian audiences, the new season will be available on JioHotstarstarting October 24, 2025.
The seventh season consists of ten episodes, with one episode dropping weekly. New episodes will stream every Friday in India, shortly after their U.S. release.
What to Expect from The Kardashians Season 7
Season 7 continues to follow the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian–Jenner family, capturing their ever-evolving relationships, emotional conflicts, and individual growth. The new season promises a mix of heartfelt moments, high-end glamour, and headline-making drama.
Here’s what fans can look forward to:
Kim Kardashian takes center stage as she prepares to testify in the Paris robbery trial, reliving one of the most traumatic experiences of her life. Viewers will also get a behind-the-scenes look at her new Hulu series All’s Fair, featuring Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, and Niecy Nash.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker navigates life as a newlywed and mother to her newborn with Travis Barker, balancing motherhood and marriage.
Khloé Kardashian embraces authenticity and new beginnings while managing her personal challenges.
Kendall Jenner focuses on finding peace and balance, often away from the spotlight.
Kylie Jenner shifts her focus to wellness and her relationship with Timothée Chalamet, marking a new era for her personal life.
Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the family, continues her quest for zen and family harmony — though her patience is tested more than once.
The season will also highlight the family selling their iconic home, a moment filled with nostalgia and emotional goodbyes.
Confirmed Cast and Guest Appearances
The full lineup for Season 7 includes all the core Kardashian–Jenner members, alongside several familiar and returning faces:
Main Cast:
Kim Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Barker
Khloé Kardashian
Kendall Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Kris Jenner
Returning and Guest Appearances:
Rob Kardashian (confirmed comeback)
Caitlyn Jenner (makes a surprise appearance before the house sale)
Scott Disick
Travis Barker
Tristan Thompson
Corey Gamble
Fans can expect candid moments, sibling banter, and emotional conversations — especially between Khloé and Kourtney, whose relationship faces new tension this season.
The Kardashians Season 7 Trailer Breakdown
The official trailer, released on October 1, 2025, teases a rollercoaster of emotions and high-stakes family moments.
The trailer opens with Kim Kardashian declaring, “Don’t we want to see the craziness?” — perfectly setting the tone for what’s to come. It offers glimpses of:
Kim’s court appearance in Paris and her ongoing business ventures.
Rob Kardashian’s return, shocking Khloé during a family dinner.
Caitlyn Jenner’s unexpected visit, which stirs tension with Kris.
Heartfelt family bonding moments, chaotic dinner scenes, and the sisters navigating fame, motherhood, and personal struggles.
A darker turn is hinted at when Kim reveals, “I got a call from investigators. Somebody close to me put a hit out on my life.” This shocking revelation adds an intense layer of suspense to the season’s storyline.
How Many Episodes Will The Kardashians Season 7 Have?
Like the previous seasons, Season 7 will feature 10 episodes, released weekly. Based on the schedule, the finale is expected to air on December 25, 2025 — coinciding with Christmas.
About the Series
After running for 20 seasons on E! as Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the famous family transitioned to Hulu in 2022 with The Kardashians. The show offers a more cinematic look at their lives while maintaining the raw, personal, and often controversial nature that made them global icons.
With its blend of luxury, laughter, emotional honesty, and controversy, The Kardashians Season 7 is shaping up to be one of the most revealing chapters yet. From Kim’s Paris trial to Rob’s return, and Caitlyn Jenner’s surprise appearance, the season is packed with drama fans won’t want to miss.
Catch The Kardashians Season 7 streaming from October 24, 2025, on JioHotstar in India, and witness the Kardashian–Jenner empire continue to redefine reality television.
