GMC Conducts Eviction Drive in Beltola

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) carried out an eviction drive in Beltola on Wednesday.

According to sources, the eviction drive was carried out against street vendors at Bhetapara.

The eviction drive was conducted in order to fulfill their plan to clean the footpaths and streets from street vendors by February end of this year.

At the end of 2022, the GMC conducted an eviction drive against illegally established shops in Ulubari area.

The eviction drive was carried out under the Ulubari flyover near the Prag Tower building.

Officials at the site informed that the several mobile eateries that had been set up under the flyover, were illegal. Several such roadside stalls were evicted during the drive.

The GMC is conducting eviction drives daily to remove illegally set up stalls to make the areas taken up by them available to the public, added officials.

Meanwhile, reports also stated that allegations have emerged against the GMC of illicit tax collection and harassment of businesses.