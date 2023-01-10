The Kashmir Files Shortlisted for Oscars 2023

Bollywood movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been shortlisted for the Oscar 2023. This was informed by the filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles has been shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in the first list of @TheAcademy. It’s one of the 5 films from India. I wish all of them very best. A great year for Indian cinema."

“#PallaviJoshi #MithunChakraborty @DarshanKumaar @AnupamPKher are all shortlisted for best actor categories. It’s just the beginning. A long long road ahead. Pl bless them all,” he added.

The movie revolves around the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits that took place in the year 1990 following systematic killings of people by Pakistan-based terrorists.