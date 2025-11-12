The Manipulated Episodes 5-6 OTT Release: Date, Time, Plot & Where To Watch Ji Chang-wook’s Thriller Online in India

K-drama fans are in for a treat as The Manipulated, one of the most talked-about Korean thrillers of 2025, releases Episodes 5 and 6 today (November 12, 2025). Following its successful premiere last week, the series continues to captivate global audiences with its sharp writing, stellar cast, and high-stakes storytelling.
The psychological thriller explores themes of manipulation, deceit, and revenge, offering an emotionally intense and suspenseful narrative that has quickly become a social media sensation.
The Manipulated OTT Release Date and Time
Episodes5 and 6 of The Manipulated premiere on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, continuing the drama’s weekly double-episode release schedule.
Release Date: November 12, 2025
Episode 5 Release Time (India): 1:30 PM IST
Episode 6 Release Time (India): 1:30 PM IST
Global Release Time: 8 AM GMT / 3 AM ET / 10 PM KST
The series will feature a total of 12 episodes, with two new chapters dropping each Wednesday.
Where to Watch The Manipulated Online
The Manipulated is available on multiple OTT platforms, depending on your region:
South Korea and Global Markets: Disney+
United States: Hulu
Asia (including India): Disney+ Hotstar and Dailymotion
Indian viewers can stream new episodes every Wednesday at 1:30 PM IST. While the series has not yet officially debuted on JioCinema or Netflix, The Manipulated can be accessed on Dailymotion for free viewing in select regions.
The Manipulated: Storyline and Synopsis
Directed by Park Shin-woo and Kim Chang-ju, and written by Oh Sang-ho, The Manipulated is a revenge-driven psychological thriller that questions reality, trust, and justice.
The story follows Park Tae-jung (played by Ji Chang-wook), a mild-mannered office worker who lives a quiet life until he is wrongfully accused of a heinous crime. While in prison, Tae-jung discovers that his downfall was not accidental but the result of a calculated setup by a mysterious man named An Yo-han (played by Doh Kyung-soo, also known as EXO’s D.O.).
Consumed by betrayal, Tae-jung embarks on a journey of vengeance, determined to expose the web of lies that destroyed his life. As he confronts the masterminds behind the manipulation, he realizes that the truth may be even darker than he imagined.
The Manipulated Cast: A Stellar Line-Up
The drama features an ensemble of some of South Korea’s finest actors, each delivering a performance that heightens the suspense:
Ji Chang-wook as Park Tae-jung
Doh Kyung-soo (D.O.) as An Yo-han
Lee Kwang-soo as Baek Do-kyung
Pyo Ye-jin as Noh Eun-bi
Jo Yoon-su as Noh Eun-bi
Kim Jong-soo as Noh Yong-sik
Following Ji Chang-wook’s acclaimed roles in The Worst of Evil and Gangnam B-Side, The Manipulated marks one of his most powerful performances to date.
What to Expect from Episodes 5 and 6
The upcoming episodes delve deeper into Tae-jung’s quest for justice as he begins to fight back against his oppressors. Expect intense confrontations, unexpected alliances, and emotional revelations that push the narrative toward its mid-season climax.
Episodes 5 and 6 promise to heighten the stakes — blending revenge, moral conflict, and psychological tension — as new truths about the manipulation start to surface. Viewers can anticipate high drama, sleek cinematography, and the first major shift from confusion to calculated retaliation.
Why The Manipulated Is a Must-Watch K-Drama
With its cinematic production values, intricate storytelling, and complex characters, The Manipulated stands out as one of 2025’s most compelling Korean dramas. The series not only offers a gripping revenge arc but also explores how easily perception can be controlled in a world driven by lies and secrets.
Fans of thrillers like Vincenzo, Strangers from Hell, or The Worst of Evil will find The Manipulated an equally captivating and thought-provoking watch.
Also Read:
K-Pop Demon Hunters 2 OTT Release: Netflix and Sony Confirm Sequel to Arrive in 2029 – All You Need to Know
Would You Marry Me Episodes 9-10 OTT Release Date and Time: Choi Woo-shik and Jung So-min’s Rom-Com Takes an Emotional Turn