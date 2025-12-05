The Price of Confession OTT Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Streaming Details of Kim Go-eun’s Mystery Thriller

The Price of Confession is one of the most anticipated Korean thrillers of 2025, headlined by powerhouse performers Jeon Do-yeon and Kim Go-eun. Blending crime, psychology and emotional tension, the drama explores the deadly consequences of a murder case that entangles two women in a dangerous pact. With a gripping narrative and top-tier cast, the series has generated massive buzz ahead of its premiere. Here is a complete guide to the OTT release date, plot, cast details and what makes the drama a must-watch.
The Price of Confession OTT Release Date
The Price of Confession is confirmed to release on December 5, 2025 (Friday). It is part of Netflix’s year-end Korean line-up and is already attracting global attention due to its intriguing premise and acclaimed leading actresses.
The Price of Confession Streaming Platform
The series will stream exclusively on Netflix, ensuring worldwide accessibility. It will feature multilingual subtitles and will be available under Netflix’s dedicated Korean drama category.
Total Episodes and Runtime
The drama consists of 12 episodes, each running approximately 60–70 minutes. All 12 episodes will be released simultaneously on premiere day, allowing viewers to binge-watch the entire mystery in one go.
Cast and Characters of The Price of Confession
Jeon Do-yeon as Ahn Yoon-soo
A dedicated art teacher whose life collapses when she is accused of murdering her husband. Her character’s emotional depth and desperation form the core of the story.
Kim Go-eun as Mo Eun
A mysterious inmate known for her unnerving ability to read people. She offers Yoon-soo a disturbing proposal that sparks the drama’s psychological conflict.
Park Hae-soo as Baek Dong-hun
A determined prosecutor with a sharp eye for inconsistencies. He delves into the case, sensing that the truth is more twisted than it appears.
Jin Seon-kyu as Jang Jung-gu
Yoon-soo’s lawyer and former boxer, committed to defending her despite overwhelming odds.
Director and Writer
Directed by Lee Jung-hyo, known for emotional storytelling layered with suspense.
Written by Kwon Jong-kwan, who crafts the thriller with mystery, tension and psychological complexity.
Story Overview: What The Price of Confession Is About
The story centres on Ahn Yoon-soo, an ordinary woman whose peaceful life is destroyed when her husband is found murdered. With circumstantial evidence mounting against her, she becomes the primary suspect. Media scrutiny, public outrage, and legal pressure push her into a corner.
Inside prison, she meets Mo Eun, a woman shrouded in mystery and feared for her uncanny perception. Mo Eun proposes a chilling deal:
She will confess to killing Yoon-soo’s husband—
But in return, Yoon-soo must commit another murder.
This bargain becomes the turning point of the narrative, leading to moral conflict, psychological warfare, and a complex exploration of justice and truth. The drama tests whether innocence can be traded, and what the true cost of survival is.
IMDb summarises the premise as:
“A woman accused of killing her husband is offered a deal by a mysterious stranger—but to prove her innocence, she must commit murder.”
Extended Synopsis: Themes, Conflict and Psychological Depth
Yoon-soo’s world unravels from the moment she is arrested. Evidence seems to work against her, and public judgment paints her as a monster before her trial begins. Her encounter with Mo Eun injects new tension into the narrative. Known among inmates as "the Witch," Mo Eun manipulates fear and vulnerability with measured precision.
Prosecutor Baek Dong-hun begins to notice cracks in the case. Meanwhile, lawyer Jang Jung-gu relentlessly pursues the truth, navigating lies, buried motives and emotional trauma.
The drama’s suspense intensifies as secrets emerge and alliances shift. Mo Eun’s past reveals layers of tragedy, retribution and psychological complexity. Courts, interrogation rooms and prison cells become battlegrounds for truth.
At its heart, the series asks a haunting question:
What is the real price of a confession — and who pays it?
Why You Should Watch The Price of Confession
Strong Performances by Award-Winning Actresses
Jeon Do-yeon and Kim Go-eun bring emotional nuance and powerful screen presence, making the character dynamics compelling.
A Unique, High-Stakes Premise
The idea of trading innocence for another murder sets this drama apart, offering moral tension rarely explored in K-dramas.
Psychological and Legal Thriller Blended With Emotional Drama
The series combines courtroom suspense, psychological manipulation, and character-driven storytelling.
High Production Value and Direction
Director Lee Jung-hyo’s signature mix of human depth and suspense creates a cinematic viewing experience.
Global Appeal
With Netflix as its platform, the drama is positioned to become an international conversation starter, much like Behind Your Touch, Stranger, and My Name.
The Price of Confession – Full Story, Themes & Character Breakdown
The full narrative delves deeply into guilt, innocence, trauma, and the ethical boundaries humans cross under pressure. As Yoon-soo fights for her freedom, she is pulled into Mo Eun’s dark world, revealing scars, hidden motives and emotional complexities.
The supporting characters add richness:
Prosecutor Dong-hun serves as the audience’s lens into the investigation.
Jung-gu grounds the story with moral clarity and resilience.
Secondary characters introduce subplots that reinforce the drama’s psychological layers.
The drama ultimately explores the consequences of choices made under fear, manipulation, and desperation.
