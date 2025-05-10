The Royals OTT Release: Plot, Cast, Streaming Details of Bhumi Pednekar & Ishaan Khatter’s Netflix Rom-Com

Netflix India’s much-awaited romantic comedy “The Royals”, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter, is now streaming. A refreshing blend of royal charm and modern ambition, the series promises laughs, romance, satire, and a peek into the dysfunctional yet opulent world of Indian royalty. If you’re a fan of breezy rom-coms with deeper themes, here’s everything you need to know about The Royals.

Plot Overview

Set in the lush, imaginary kingdom of Morpur, The Royals tells the story of Aviraaj Singh, a polo-loving prince from a once-illustrious but now struggling royal family. Enter Sophia Shekhar, a driven startup founder who built her empire from scratch. Their worlds collide when they are forced to work together — he to save his family's crumbling legacy and she to protect her luxury homestay business from greedy investors.

The result? A whirlwind of witty clashes, romantic tension, and heartfelt moments as two people from completely different backgrounds discover common ground — and maybe even love.

Streaming Details

Platform : Netflix

Release Date : May 9, 2025

Total Episodes : 8

Genre: Romantic Comedy / Drama

Cast and Characters

Ishaan Khatter as Aviraaj Singh — A royal with charm, humor, and a burdened legacy

Bhumi Pednekar as Sophia Shekhar — A self-made entrepreneur with no patience for entitled royalty

Zeenat Aman as Maji / Bhabisa

Sakshi Tanwar as Padmaja

Nora Fatehi as Ayesha

Vihaan Samat as Digvijay Singh

Kavya Trehan, Jagdish Rajpurohit, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, and Chunky Pandey

Theme of the series: The Royals

Bhumi Pednekar described The Royals as a modern-day Bridgerton with a twist of Schitt’s Creek, infused with classic Mills & Boon-style romance, minus the damsel-in-distress trope. The show mixes satire, culture, dysfunctional family drama, and heartfelt love stories, all set in the dazzling backdrop of Indian palace life.

Ishaan Khatter called it a “stacked show with dynamic characters, modern satire, and heaps of drama,” crafted to appeal to global audiences.

Why You Should Watch

A fresh rom-com with Indian flair

Chemistry between Bhumi and Ishaan

Palace life meets startup hustle

Beautiful visuals and witty dialogues

Relatable themes of identity, ambition, and love

Whether you're in it for the romance, the aesthetic, or the drama, The Royals is your next weekend binge.

The Royals is more than just a royal romance — it’s a modern commentary on power, ambition, identity, and the messiness of love. With a star-studded cast and a storyline that’s both heartwarming and humorous, the show is all set to capture hearts in India and beyond. Head over to Netflix and dive into this charming clash of worlds.

