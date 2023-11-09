The Top 30 Adult Animated Series You Need to Watch

Top 30 Adult Animated Series: In the world of animated entertainment, it's clear that there's a growing interest in animated series for adults, as exemplified by the ongoing 8th season of the Hulu revival of "Futurama." If you're on the hunt for compelling adult animated shows, you're in luck; there's an abundance of top-tier series worth exploring. The idea that animation is solely for children is a misconception that's being challenged by a slew of exceptional animated content for adults. If you're eager to dive into this vibrant world of adult animation, here's a list of 30 exceptional series that you should consider:

'F Is for Family' (2015 - 2021)

"F Is for Family" is a raunchy animated comedy created by comedians Bill Burr and Michael Price. The show is set in the 1970s and revolves around the Murphy family, with a focus on Frank Murphy, the family's patriarch, who works as an airport baggage handler. The series delves into the humorous and often dysfunctional misadventures of the family, offering a mix of nostalgia and crude humor that resonates with adult audiences. While it doesn't reinvent the wheel in terms of family sitcoms, it brings a fresh and nostalgic '70s feel to the genre, providing honest and often darkly humorous portrayals of family life.

'Aggretsuko' (2018 - 2023)

"Aggretsuko" is a Japanese anime series created by Sanrio. It follows the life of Retsuko, a seemingly mild-mannered red panda who works in a mundane office job. To cope with the daily grind, Retsuko turns to an unusual outlet – death metal karaoke – where she vents her frustrations and emotions. The series skillfully blends cuteness with workplace absurdity, making it a unique and compelling show that has garnered a devoted fanbase. Over time, it has evolved from a simple slice-of-life series into a commentary on the challenges of maintaining a work-life balance and the pressures of modern adulthood.

'Undone' (2019 - 2022)

"Undone" is an Amazon Prime Video series that stands out due to its visually stunning animation, which utilizes a rotoscope aesthetic. The show revolves around Alma, a young woman who, after surviving a car accident, discovers she has the ability to manipulate time. "Undone" explores her emotional and philosophical journey as she seeks to uncover the truth about her father's death, delving into themes of self-discovery, personal growth, and understanding. This character-driven narrative, combined with its unique visual style, resonates with adult viewers and sets it apart from traditional animated series.

'Big Mouth' (2017 - 2024)

"Big Mouth" is a candid and hilarious coming-of-age animated sitcom that dives headfirst into the messy and often awkward world of adolescence. Known for its raunchy and absurdist humor, the series fearlessly tackles subjects related to sex, puberty, and the intricacies of the human body. While its humor may not be everyone's cup of tea, those who appreciate its unfiltered take on these topics will be pleased to know that the show will continue to push boundaries and laughter for years to come.

'Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law' (2000 - 2007)

A gem from Adult Swim and a spin-off of "Space Ghost Coast to Coast," "Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law" takes a satirical approach to the shenanigans inside the Sebben & Sebben law firm, where superheroes have morphed into legal professionals. The result is a hysterical blend of superhero absurdity meeting the legal world, with characters like Birdman, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo navigating the legal landscape with hilarious consequences.

'The Venture Bros.' (2003 - 2018)

"The Venture Bros." is a beloved series from Adult Swim that chronicles the misadventures of the endearingly inept Dr. Thaddeus "Rusty" Venture and his two sons, Hank and Dean. The show is a brilliant parody of the superhero and adventure genres, richly weaving references to iconic characters and stories into its uproarious episodes. What sets it apart is the depth of character development, even for minor figures, making the series a complex and amusing journey.

'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' (2000 - )

"Aqua Teen Hunger Force" is the longest-running series on Adult Swim and features three roommates who happen to be anthropomorphic fast food items: Master Shake, Frylock, and Meatwad. Their surreal and dysfunctional lives lead to a never-ending string of bizarre situations, making for a show that revels in its irreverent and nonsensical humor. The series' eccentric characters, surreal settings, and distinctive visual style have earned it a dedicated and growing fanbase.

'Castlevania' (2017 - 2021)

"Castlevania" is a dark and gory action animated series that draws its inspiration from the popular video game franchise. Centered around horror-centric storytelling, it has gripped adult viewers and emerged as one of Netflix's breakout hits in the world of adult animation. The show's mature and intense themes, coupled with its visceral action, cater to a more mature audience looking for darker and bloodier tales.

'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' (2022)

Based on CD Projekt Red's "Cyberpunk 2077" game, "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" unfolds a futuristic narrative centered on David Martinez and the netrunner Lucy. The series delves into themes of friendship, leadership, sacrifice, and corporate greed within a cyberware-dominated world. It offers a mature and intense experience filled with violence and a dark tone, designed for adult audiences with a taste for gritty cyberpunk storytelling.

'The Midnight Gospel' (2020)

Netflix's "The Midnight Gospel" is a unique animated series that marries thought-provoking podcast audio with surreal animated adventures, creating a one-of-a-kind experience for adult viewers. Each episode features conversations from comedian Duncan Trussell's podcast layered over vibrant and bizarre animated journeys. The themes explored are mature and emotionally raw, making it a must-watch for those who seek intellectually stimulating and visually stunning storytelling.

'American Dad' (2005 - )

"American Dad" offers a humorous glimpse into the peculiar life of the Smith family, which includes Stan Smith, a CIA agent with unconventional perspectives, his wife Francine, and their exceptional children, such as a talking goldfish and an alien named Roger. The show's satirical humor pokes fun at the mundane aspects and absurdities of daily life, providing a unique and enduring brand of comedy that continues to entertain audiences.

'King of the Hill' (1997 - 2010)

"King of the Hill" may seem deceptively simple at first, but it delves deep into the lives of the Hill family and their friends in Arlen, Texas. The series offers sharp satire on subjects like political correctness, puberty, and midlife crises, delivering a unique brand of humor that continues to resonate with viewers even years after its initial run

'Close Enough' (2020 - 2022)

"Close Enough" is created by J.G. Quintel, known for "Regular Show." This series follows a couple, Josh and Emily, as they navigate the challenges of transitioning from their carefree twenties to the responsibilities of their thirties. Alongside their daughter Candice, they experience the quirks of adulting, including strange neighbors and surreal situations. "Close Enough" combines the fun and whimsy of "Regular Show" with the realities of adult life, making it an engaging and relatable series for those who are facing the complexities of parenthood and growing up.

'The Critic' (1994 - 2001)

"The Critic" features the life and career of Jay Sherman, a New York film critic who is renowned for his sharp and sarcastic wit. The series humorously delves into the ups and downs of his professional and personal life, offering clever movie references and satirical takes on Hollywood's excesses, all of which make it a delight for cinephiles and anyone who enjoys sharp humor and cultural commentary.

'Disenchantment' (2018 - 2023)

Created by Matt Groening, "Disenchantment" transports viewers to the medieval fantasy kingdom of Dreamland, where they follow the rebellious princess Bean, her elf companion Elfo, and the mischievous "personal demon" Luci. The series humorously satirizes common fantasy genre tropes while weaving an engaging story filled with memorable characters and witty humor. With its distinct brand of comedy and quirky adventures, it's a must-watch for fans of Groening's work.

'Daria' (1997 - 2002)

"Daria" revolves around the life of the sarcastic and highly intelligent teenager, Daria Morgendorffer, as she navigates the challenges of high school and the complexities of not quite fitting in. The series offers a sharp and incisive satirization of the teenage experience, featuring Daria's dry wit and deadpan comebacks that continue to resonate with audiences, making it a classic in the world of adult animation.

'Metalocalypse' (2006 - 2013)

"Metalocalypse" takes a heavy metal twist as it focuses on the fictional band Dethklok and their relentless pursuit of creating more intense and brutal music. In a world where metal music reigns supreme, the show doesn't pull any punches when it comes to gore and violence, creating a dark and humorously brutal series that's a must-watch for mature audiences who appreciate unapologetic storytelling.

'Love, Death, & Robots' (2019)

Netflix's "Love, Death, & Robots" offers a captivating anthology of animated short stories, delving into mature subject matter and occasional gore. It's an animated companion to shows like "Black Mirror," providing thought-provoking and often chilling tales for adult viewers. The series explores a variety of themes and genres, offering a fresh and imaginative take on animated storytelling.

'Bob's Burgers' (2011)

"Bob's Burgers" serves up a comedic look into the lives of the Belcher family, who run a quirky burger restaurant. The series masterfully combines well-written characters with humor that explores business, relationships, and a variety of wacky antics, all centered around their shared love for food. It's a delightful and heartwarming animated series that resonates with audiences of all ages.

'Archer' (2009 - 2023)

"Archer" offers a delectable mix of spy adventures and comedy, featuring the lovable yet hapless titular spy, Sterling Archer. The series continually raises the bar by exploring different eras and styles of spy films, all while delivering graphic comedy and action. It's a stylish and sophisticated animated series that keeps viewers engaged with its witty humor and evolving storylines.

'Futurama' (1999 - 2013, 2017)

"Futurama" stands as a cult favorite that blends sci-fi and satire with heartwarming stories. The show's protagonist, Fry, awakens in the distant future and joins an eclectic group of characters, including a one-eyed alien, a bending robot, and a lobster-like doctor. This series excels at mixing clever humor with social commentary and emotional depth.

'The Boondocks' (2005 - 2014)

"The Boondocks" sets itself apart with its fearless exploration of race, politics, and societal issues. Two brothers, Huey and Riley, confront the absurdity of their predominantly white suburban surroundings, creating thought-provoking and humorous commentary. The show's willingness to tackle challenging subjects, often through the lens of satire, makes it an important piece of adult animation.

'BoJack Horseman' (2014 - 2020)

Topping our list is "BoJack Horseman," a groundbreaking series that balances dark humor and poignant exploration of mental health, addiction, and personal growth. The show's titular character, BoJack, is a washed-up actor who also happens to be an anthropomorphic horse. His journey, alongside a cast of complex characters, offers a unique blend of comedy and tragedy. "BoJack Horseman" sets the bar high for adult animation by tackling deeply emotional and thought-provoking themes while keeping its audience laughing and engaged.