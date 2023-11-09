13 of the best biographical movies on Netflix

Steve Jobs

Explore the tumultuous life of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in a gripping narrative brought to life by Aaron Sorkin's script, Danny Boyle's direction, and the exceptional performances of Michael Fassbender and Kate Winslet. This biopic spans 14 years, revealing three pivotal moments in Jobs' life, making it a must-watch for tech enthusiasts and cinema lovers alike.

The Social Network

Before Facebook became a global sensation, "The Social Network" delves into the birth of this social media giant. Jesse Eisenberg shines as Mark Zuckerberg, while Aaron Sorkin's script earned an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. Get ready for an engaging ride through the inception of a digital revolution.

The Theory of Everything

Witness the extraordinary life of Stephen Hawking and his deep connection with his wife, Jane, portrayed beautifully by Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones. This heartwarming biographical drama explores the challenges of their relationship as it gradually unravels, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

The Young Victoria

Emily Blunt graces the screen with her talent in "The Young Victoria," a historical romance drama that centers around Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. This film, directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, offers more than just period costumes; it's a captivating journey into royal love and power struggles.

Moneyball

Brad Pitt takes the lead in "Moneyball," a sports drama that transcends baseball statistics, offering a story of heart and courage. Aaron Sorkin's co-written screenplay adds depth to this underdog tale, making it accessible and thrilling for those who may not be baseball enthusiasts.

12 Years a Slave

Michael Fassbender delivers a haunting performance as slave owner Edwin Epps in this multi-Academy Award-winning movie. "12 Years a Slave" tells the harrowing story of Solomon Northup, a free African-American man sold into slavery. With stellar performances from Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lupita Nyong'o, and Paul Dano, this film is a must-see.

A Beautiful Mind

Witness the life of mathematician John Nash, portrayed by Russell Crowe, as he battles paranoid delusions and schizophrenia while pursuing a promising career. This biopic won multiple Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and offers a riveting portrayal of one man's extraordinary mind and struggles.

The King’s Speech

Colin Firth's remarkable performance as King George VI, who grapples with a speech impediment, is a cinematic gem. This film, supported by Geoffrey Rush and Helena Bonham Carter, beautifully explores the journey of overcoming personal challenges to lead a nation.

Coach Carter

If you enjoyed "The Last Dance," delve into the world of high school basketball in "Coach Carter." Samuel L. Jackson portrays the real-life figure who inspires his team by enforcing strict academic contracts. This sports drama is an entertaining and inspirational choice for sports enthusiasts and movie lovers alike.

Fruitvale Station

Experience the film that launched Michael B. Jordan's career, directed by Ryan Coogler. "Fruitvale Station" tells the poignant true story of Oscar Grant's tragic death, highlighting the relevance of its powerful message in today's world.

Dolemite is My Name

Eddie Murphy's extraordinary performance in this biography based on the comedy career of Rudy Ray Moore is not to be missed. With a smart and funny script, this film is a celebration of black talent and showcases surprise appearances from Wesley Snipes and Snoop Dogg.

Erin Brockovich

Julia Roberts shines as Erin Brockovich in this Oscar-winning performance, based on a true story. Follow the journey of an unemployed single mother who takes on a massive power company, exposing a polluted water supply. Roberts' charm and down-to-earth portrayal make this a compelling watch.

First Man

"First Man" offers a unique perspective on Neil Armstrong's journey to the moon, with Ryan Gosling in the lead role. Directed by Damien Chazelle, this film's cinematography and Claire Foy's outstanding performance make it a captivating choice for history enthusiasts and space exploration fans.