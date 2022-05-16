Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah Calls For Ban On 'The Kashmir Files'

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah called for a ban on the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ on Monday. He alleged that the Vivek Agnihotri directed film has created an atmosphere of “hatred in the country”.

The former J&K CM also called the film “baseless”, saying that the incidents portrayed in the film were fake.

Abdullah’s remarks come a day after the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration leaders, including Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, met the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed the recent incidents of violence in the valley.

He said, “We met LG Manoj Sinha. The purpose of it was that the law and order situation is bad here. While tourists are visiting the Valley, people are being killed on a daily basis.”

“If we have to come closer to each other, this hatred has to end. 'The Kashmir Files' shows a Muslim killing a Hindu and rinsing the rice in his blood and telling his wife to eat it?” he asked.