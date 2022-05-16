Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah Calls For Ban On 'The Kashmir Files'

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah called for a ban on the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ on Monday. He alleged that the Vivek Agnihotri directed film has created an atmosphere of “hatred in the country”.
The former J&K CM also called the film “baseless”, saying that the incidents portrayed in the film were fake.
Abdullah’s remarks come a day after the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration leaders, including Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, met the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed the recent incidents of violence in the valley.
He said, “We met LG Manoj Sinha. The purpose of it was that the law and order situation is bad here. While tourists are visiting the Valley, people are being killed on a daily basis.”
“If we have to come closer to each other, this hatred has to end. 'The Kashmir Files' shows a Muslim killing a Hindu and rinsing the rice in his blood and telling his wife to eat it?” he asked.
Abdullah further said, “This is a baseless film that has not only created hatred in the country but also among the youth of the valley that how they are being looked at.”
The chief if the National Conference, Abdullah also assured the cooperation of the leaders of the Union territory, saying that they would “stand with everything that helps maintain peace and law and order”.
Speaking further, he said, “We don't want to disrupt the law and order. He assured us that the government is doing everything possible.”
Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha yesterday said that the security would be beefed up in the residential areas of the government Kashmiri Pandit employees in the Valley. He then announced an enquiry into the tear gas shelling incident against them during the protest.
Protests had erupted after the killing of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit and a government employee on Thursday where tear gases were used to disperse protestors. A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the murder, reported ANI.