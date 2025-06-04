They Call Him: OG OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu Thriller

The much-awaited Telugu action thriller They Call Him OG is all set to hit theatres soon, starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi in power-packed roles. As fans gear up for the theatrical release, many are also curious about the film’s digital premiere. Here's everything you need to know about the OTT release date, streaming platform, cast, and plot of this gangster drama.

They Call Him: OG OTT Release Theatrical Release Date

Directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 25, 2025. The film marks the return of Pawan Kalyan to the action genre and also features Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut.

OTT Release Details: Where and When to Watch Online

After completing its mandatory four-week theatrical window, They Call Him OG will be available for streaming on Netflix. The digital platform has secured the exclusive post-theatrical rights and will stream the film in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Expected OTT Release: Late October 2025 (after 4-week theatrical run)

Netflix officially announced the acquisition on January 14, 2025, via a social media post with the caption:

“OG is back, and everybody is about to feel the heat! OG is coming to Netflix in multiple languages after its theatrical release.”

What is They Call Him OG About?

They Call Him OG follows the gritty and emotional journey of Ojas Gambheera, a former Mumbai underworld kingpin, feared and respected by all. Known by the nickname OG, Ojas mysteriously vanishes at the peak of his criminal dominance.

Years later, he makes a shocking return to a city ruled by a new brutal force — Om Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi. Ojas is back not just to reclaim his empire, but also to settle an old, deeply personal score. The story unfolds as old rivalries are reignited and a violent power struggle begins, filled with themes of revenge, betrayal, loyalty, and redemption.

The official glimpse released by the makers showcases Pawan Kalyan as a fierce and commanding force, likened to a “hungry cheetah,” wielding a sword and delivering justice in style.

Cast and Crew of They Call Him OG

Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera (OG)

Emraan Hashmi as Om Bhau

Priyanka Mohan

Arjun Das

Prakash Raj

Sriya Reddy

Subhalekha Sudhakar

Abhimanyu Singh

Ajay Ghosh

Saurav Lokesh

Direction & Screenplay: Sujeeth

Producer: D.V.V. Danayya under DVV Entertainment

Music Composer: Thaman S

Cinematography: Ravi K. Chandran

Editing: Naveen Nooli

Why This Film is Generating Buzz

Pawan Kalyan’s return to full-fledged action after a gap

Emraan Hashmi’s first Telugu film, playing the main antagonist

Sujeeth’s direction, known for stylish action thrillers

High production value and a gripping, revenge-driven storyline

If you're a fan of intense gangster dramas and high-octane action thrillers, They Call Him OG promises a cinematic treat. With a star-studded cast and a strong narrative, the film is expected to make waves both in theatres and on OTT.

Mark your calendars for September 25, 2025, and if you miss it on the big screen, get ready to stream it on Netflix in October 2025.

