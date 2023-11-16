This Week's Theater Releases: Interesting Mix of Comedy, Drama, and Intrigue (16th November-22nd November)

Apurva

Cast: Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa, Rajpal Yadav

Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

Release Date: November 15

Where To Watch: OTT

Apurva weaves a gripping narrative around the protagonist, played by the talented Tara Sutaria, who sets out on a journey to surprise her soon-to-be fiancé in Agra. However, the plot takes an unexpected turn when she becomes the target of a criminal gang's kidnapping. With stellar performances by Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajpal Yadav, this film promises a rollercoaster of emotions as Apurva fights for survival.

Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukhistan

Cast: Supriya Pathak Kapur, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Jamnadas Majethia

Release Date: November 17

Where To Watch: Cinemas

Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukhistan brings back the beloved cast of the iconic Khichdi series for a top-secret mission to Paanthukhistan. With Supriya Pathak Kapur, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, and Jamnadas Majethia leading the charge, this comedy promises to tickle the funny bone of audiences as the quirky Parekh family embarks on yet another hilarious adventure.

Farrey

Cast: Alizeh Agnihotri

Director: Soumendra Padhi

Release Date: November 24

Where to Watch: Cinemas

Farrey marks the much-anticipated debut of Alizeh Agnihotri, the talented niece of Salman Khan. Directed by Soumendra Padhi, known for the acclaimed web series Jamtara, this film is set to showcase Alizeh's acting prowess. As the daughter of actor-producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Alizeh is poised to make a grand entrance into the world of cinema with this release on November 24.

Starfish

Cast: Khushalii Kumar, Milind Soman, Tusharr Khanna, and Ehan Bhat

Director: Akhilesh Jaiswal

Release Date: November 24

Where To Watch: Cinemas

Starfish, directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, plunges audiences into the enthralling world of Starfish Pickle. This underwater drama follows a remarkable diver, portrayed by Khushalii Kumar, as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery, confronting her mysterious past and unraveling concealed realities. Filled with love, loss, and intrigue, Starfish promises to be an exhilarating adventure into the depths of the unknown.