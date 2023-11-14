Tiger 3 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Salman Khan's Spy-Thriller? Find Out

Tiger 3 OTT Release: Get ready for a rollercoaster of espionage and action as Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's highly anticipated spy thriller, "Tiger 3," hit the big screens on November 12, 2023, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. But here's the burning question – when and where can you experience the adrenaline-pumping saga on OTT?

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, "Tiger 3" has been the talk of the town since its inception, promising an exhilarating cinematic journey. After its theatrical debut, fans are eagerly awaiting its digital release, with whispers in the air about an Amazon Prime Video premiere – though no official confirmation has been made by the creators.

Where to watch Tiger 3 on OTT

According to insiders at OTTPlay, the suspense-filled "Tiger 3" is gearing up for an Amazon Prime Video release post its theatrical run. But hold your horses; the confirmation is still hanging in the balance, keeping the excitement at its peak.

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection

Box office enthusiasts, brace yourselves! The initial numbers speak volumes about the film's success. Sacnilk's report reveals that "Tiger 3" conquered the box office on its opening day, amassing a whopping Rs 44.50 Cr net across India in various languages. The Hindi version alone boasted an impressive 41.32% occupancy on November 12, 2023.

Before you dive into the heart-pounding world of espionage, Salman Khan, the powerhouse behind "Tiger 3," took to social media, urging fans to keep the thrill alive by avoiding spoilers. On platform X, he shared, "We've poured our hearts into #Tiger3, and we're counting on you to guard against spoilers. They can spoil the magic of the movie. Trusting you to do the right thing. We hope #Tiger3 becomes the perfect Diwali gift from us to you!"

This cinematic extravaganza serves as a sequel to the 2017 blockbuster "Tiger Zinda Hai" and stands tall as the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, following the events of "War" (2019) and "Pathaan" (2023). The stellar cast includes Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey, Riddhi Dogra, and Vishal Jethwa. Brace yourself as Katrina reprises her role as Zoya, while Emraan Hashmi steps into the shoes of the formidable antagonist.