Thode Door Thode Paas Now Streaming on ZEE5: Watch Pankaj Kapur and Mona Singh’s Heartwarming Family Drama

The much-awaited family drama Thode Door Thode Paas, starring Pankaj Kapur, Mona Singh, and Kunaal Roy Kapur, has officially premiered on ZEE5 (also available via OTTplay Premium). All five episodes of the series are now streaming, offering a mix of humor, emotion, and nostalgia that explores the importance of human connection in the digital age.

Created by Shiirshak S. Anand and directed by Ajay Bhuyan, the series brings together an ensemble cast including Gurpreet Saini, Ayesha Kaduskar, and Sartaj Kakkar. The story is set in a modern Indian household where gadgets have taken the place of conversations — until one bold family decision changes everything.

Thode Door Thode Paas Plot: A Family’s Digital Detox Experiment

The five-episode series features titles that capture the emotional journey of the Mehta family — Dooriyan, Zindagi Offline, Retro Duniya, Door Ya Paas, and Reconnection.

The story follows Captain Ashwin Mehta (Pankaj Kapur), a retired naval officer and patriarch of the Mehta family, who realizes that though his family lives under the same roof, they are emotionally distant — each lost in their phones, social media, and digital lives. To bring them closer, he announces a six-month digital detox challenge, offering ₹5 crore as a reward for anyone who completes it.

The family includes Ashwin’s elder son Kunal (Kunaal Roy Kapur), daughter-in-law Simran (Mona Singh), younger son Kumud (Gurpreet Saini), and grandchildren Avni (Ayesha Kaduskar) and Vivaan (Sartaj Kakkar). Initially, the family treats the challenge as a joke, but as the days progress, tempers flare, frustrations rise, and emotional truths come to light.

The series balances lighthearted moments with introspection, showing how detaching from screens can help rediscover the beauty of real conversations, family bonding, and self-reflection.

Review: A Thoughtful, Funny, and Relatable Take on Modern Relationships

Thode Door Thode Paas manages to turn a simple concept — life without the internet — into an engaging family drama. It asks an important question: what happens when we unplug?

Pankaj Kapur shines as Ashwin Mehta, blending sternness and warmth in a role that feels both authentic and familiar. His nuanced performance anchors the series, making him the emotional heartbeat of the Mehta household. Mona Singh delivers a natural and heartfelt portrayal as Simran, while Kunaal Roy Kapur adds a layer of wit and relatability to the narrative.

Director Ajay Bhuyan deserves credit for maintaining a light and comforting tone while subtly exploring deeper emotional disconnections caused by technology. Though some episodes feel slightly stretched, the series remains engaging with its mix of humor, emotion, and realism.

Cinematography by Shriram Ganapathy and editing by Adeet Bhardwaj add warmth to the storytelling, capturing the chaos, comedy, and closeness of an Indian family rediscovering each other.

The Message of Thode Door Thode Paas

Beyond the laughs and light drama, Thode Door Thode Paas delivers a strong message about digital dependency and emotional distance. It highlights how technology, while convenient, often distances people from real human experiences. The show encourages viewers to pause, reflect, and reconnect — reminding us that sometimes the strongest signal comes from simply being present.

In today’s world of constant scrolling, the series serves as a gentle wake-up call: disconnecting doesn’t mean losing out — it can mean finding what truly matters.

Thode Door Thode Paas OTT Streaming Details

Title: Thode Door Thode Paas

Director: Ajay Bhuyan

Creator: Shiirshak S. Anand

Cast: Pankaj Kapur, Mona Singh, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Gurpreet Saini, Ayesha Kaduskar, Sartaj Kakkar

Cinematography: Shriram Ganapathy

Editing: Adeet Bhardwaj

Genre: Family Drama, Slice of Life

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 5

Streaming Platform: ZEE5 (also available on OTTplay Premium)

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Why You Should Watch Thode Door Thode Paas

In an OTT landscape dominated by thrillers and crime dramas, Thode Door Thode Paas offers a refreshing, wholesome experience. Its themes of family, love, and rediscovery make it perfect for weekend viewing with loved ones.

If you’ve ever wondered what life would feel like without constant notifications, this series might just inspire you to take a little digital break yourself.

Also Read:

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders – Nawazuddin Siddiqui Returns as Inspector Jatil Yadav in Netflix’s Highly Anticipated Sequel

IT: Welcome To Derry Episode 4 OTT Release Date, Time, Where To Watch, Cast, and What To Expect