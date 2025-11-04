IT: Welcome To Derry Episode 4 OTT Release Date, Time, Where To Watch, Cast, and What To Expect

The world of Stephen King’s horror universe expands further with IT: Welcome To Derry, the chilling prequel series exploring the origins of Pennywise the Dancing Clown. As Episode 4 approaches, fans are eager to know when and where to catch the next terrifying chapter. Here’s everything you need to know about the Welcome to Derry Episode 4 release date, streaming platform, cast, and storyline expectations.
IT: Welcome To Derry Episode 4 OTT Release Date and Schedule
The fourth episode of IT: Welcome To Derry is set to premiere on Sunday, November 16, 2025, continuing the series’ weekly release schedule. Following its debut pattern, Episode 4 will be available early Sunday morning on Max (formerly HBO Max) in the United States.
For Indian viewers, the episode will likely stream around 1:30 PM IST on Sunday, November 16, 2025. Fans are advised to check local streaming options through JioCinema or Amazon Prime Video Channels, as Warner Bros. Discovery often distributes its content through these platforms in India.
IT: Welcome To Derry Episode 4 Release Time (Across Regions)
Pacific Time (PT): 12:00 AM
Eastern Time (ET): 3:00 AM
Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:30 PM
This simultaneous release ensures that global audiences can experience the unfolding horror together.
Where To Watch IT: Welcome To Derry Episode 4 Online
The series streams exclusively on Max (formerly HBO Max).
In India, availability may vary, but JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video Channels are the most likely platforms to carry the show through their Warner Bros. Discovery partnerships. Subscribers should verify the title’s listing closer to the release date.
About IT: Welcome To Derry – The Story So Far
Set in the 1960s, Welcome To Derry serves as a spine-chilling prequel to Stephen King’s IT saga. It delves into the cursed past of Derry, Maine, revealing how the sinister presence of Pennywise came to haunt the town long before the events faced by the Losers’ Club in the films.
The series explores how Derry’s dark history, combined with its citizens’ tendency to forget tragedies, enables the entity known as “It” to thrive. Through a new generation of characters, the show deepens the mythos of fear and cyclical evil that defines King’s universe.
IT: Welcome To Derry Episode 4 – What To Expect
Episode 4 is expected to escalate the tension as the young protagonists uncover more about the town’s grim secrets. The story will likely dig deeper into Derry’s legacy of violence, paranoia, and supernatural terror. Fans can anticipate psychological horror sequences, character revelations, and a stronger connection to Pennywise’s terrifying origins.
With the groundwork laid in earlier episodes, the upcoming chapter is poised to intensify the show’s exploration of trauma, memory, and the sinister forces lurking beneath Derry’s small-town facade.
IT: Welcome To Derry Episode 4 Cast
The series features a talented ensemble led by:
Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise the Dancing Clown
Chris Chalk
Jovan Adepo
Taylour Paige
James Remar
Madeleine Stowe
Stephen Rider
Rudy Mancuso
Blake Cameron James
Amanda Christine
Matilda Lawler
Arian S. Cartaya
Clara Stack
Skarsgård’s return as Pennywise continues to be a major highlight, promising the same menacing energy that defined the IT films.
IT: Welcome To Derry – Episode Release Schedule
The first season of Welcome To Derry consists of eight episodes, released weekly on Max. Here’s the full schedule:
|Episode
|Release Date
|Episode 1
|October 26, 2025
|Episode 2
|October 31, 2025
|Episode 3
|November 9, 2025
|Episode 4
|November 16, 2025
|Episode 5
|November 23, 2025
|Episode 6
|November 30, 2025
|Episode 7
|December 7, 2025
|Episode 8 (Finale)
|December 14, 2025
Creators and Production Team
The series is developed by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs—the same creative team behind IT (2017) and IT Chapter Two (2019). Their signature blend of atmospheric dread and emotional storytelling ensures Welcome To Derry remains faithful to Stephen King’s original vision while expanding its mythology.
IT: Welcome To Derry continues to captivate audiences with its dark atmosphere, chilling performances, and gripping storytelling. As Episode 4 nears its release, fans can expect the terror in Derry to deepen, revealing more about the evil that has haunted the town for generations.
