Thudarum OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Mohanlal and Shobana’s Malayalam Thriller Online

The Malayalam film industry witnessed the powerful return of a legendary on-screen duo as Mohanlal and Shobana reunited for the crime thriller Thudarum. Released in theatres on April 25, 2025, the film has not only captivated audiences with its emotionally rich narrative but has also made an impressive mark at the box office. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, Thudarum follows the life of a taxi driver whose world is turned upside down by unexpected twists of fate. With glowing reviews and strong theatrical performances, fans are now eager to know when and where they can stream the film online. Here’s everything we know so far about Thudarum’s OTT release.

Advertisment

Thudarum OTT Release details

Release Date: April 25, 2025

Directed by: Tharun Moorthy

Starring: Mohanlal, Shobana, Thomas Mathew, Farhaan Faasil

Languages: Malayalam and Telugu

Reported OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar (JioHotstar)

Box Office Success and Critical Acclaim

Mohanlal and Shobana’s latest Malayalam crime thriller, Thudarum, hit theatres on April 25 and quickly captured the audience's attention with its emotional storytelling and gripping narrative. The film opened with a solid box office collection of over ₹5 crore and continued its momentum, crossing the ₹40 crore mark within just five days of release. Both critics and fans have showered the film with praise, highlighting its strong performances, screenplay, and direction.

Plot Overview

The film centers around Shanmughan, a humble taxi driver living a peaceful life with his family. His prized possession is his vintage Ambassador car, which symbolizes his identity and pride. However, fate throws unexpected challenges his way, setting off a sequence of events that disrupt his ordinary life. This emotionally charged tale explores resilience, personal loss, and the strength of the human spirit.

Cast and Crew

In addition to the stellar lead pair of Mohanlal and Shobana, Thudarum features performances by Thomas Mathew, Farhaan Faasil, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, and Maniyanpilla Raju. The film is helmed by Tharun Moorthy and produced by M. Renjith under the Rejaputhra Visual Media banner. The screenplay is written by Moorthy in collaboration with K. R. Sunil.

OTT Release Details: What We Know So Far

According to multiple reports, including OTTPlay and Indian Express Malayalam, the digital streaming rights of Thudarum have reportedly been acquired by Disney+ Hotstar, which is now part of the JioHotstar platform. While the platform has not made an official announcement, insiders confirm that the deal was sealed as early as January 2025, before the theatrical release.

Interestingly, the film was initially delayed, reportedly due to complications around its OTT release. Sources now clarify that while the digital rights were already sold, the filmmakers postponed the theatrical release to avoid conflicting with contractual obligations.

Behind the OTT Deal

The deal with Disney+ Hotstar reportedly did not meet the financial expectations typically associated with a Mohanlal-led film. One reason cited is the underwhelming response to Mohanlal’s previous film Barroz, released in December 2024. Another factor was the platform's cautious strategy towards Malayalam content at the end of the year, especially amidst the ongoing transition to JioHotstar.

As a result, the Thudarum team is now exploring options with other OTT platforms in hopes of securing a more favorable agreement. Nevertheless, as of now, Disney+ Hotstar remains the most likely platform for its digital debut.

Thudarum stands as a powerful Malayalam drama that combines emotion, suspense, and stellar performances. With strong box office figures and a reported OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar, the film is expected to continue its success in the digital space. While fans await official confirmation of the streaming date, there’s no doubt that Thudarum will reach an even wider audience in the coming months.

Also Read:

Housefull 5 Teaser Out: Cast, Plot & Everything You Need to Know About This Much-Awaited Murder Mystery Comedy