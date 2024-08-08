TIA 6th Edition Awards 2024: Celebrating Excellence Across India

A diverse group of individuals from across the nation assimilated at the 6th Edition of the TIA Awards organized recently by the Indian Awaz Foundation in Guwahati.
This prestigious event held at Hotel Palacio supported by ONGC and NEDFI as the banking partner brought together a diverse and inspiring group of individuals from across the nation, including celebrated authors, innovative startup founders, and leading content creators.
The event was marked by the presence of participants from various parts of India, including authors from Bangalore and Kolkata, and startup founders from Nagaland and other regions of the Northeast.
The TIA Awards recognized excellence in several categories, highlighting the remarkable contributions of individuals and brands in their respective fields.
Some of the notable awardees included:
● Madify: Best Creator Management Agency in Northeast.
● Look India Interiors: Awarded in the category of Interior Designing.
● Fungki: Recognized as the Emerging Fashion Brand from Mizoram.
● Salma Nasrin: Honored as the Best Food Content Creator of the Year.
● Rakhi Kapoor: Received the Author Awards for Lifetime Achievement.
Md. Nazim Ahmed, the Founder of the Indian Awaz Foundation, expressed his gratitude and pride in hosting such a diverse audience.
"It is an honor and privilege to have such a varied and dynamic group of individuals from all across the nation. Recognizing people who inspire us to build a better nation and make the world a better place to live is at the heart of what we do at the Indian Awaz Foundation," he said.
He also announced an upcoming initiative: "We are excited to announce the first Northeast NGO Conclave, which will aim to promote social work in the region. As always, we strive to be the voice of every section of the society."
The Indian Awaz Foundation has been recognizing and honoring individuals for their hard work and contributions since 2016. This year’s event was graced by several distinguished guests of honor, including Pranay Bordoloi, Consulting Editor of NKTV; Rakesh Sharma, Assistant Security Commissioner at RPF, Guwahati, NF Railway; and Rakesh Banik, widely known as Rakesh Para-cyclist, the First Para-Cyclist of Northeast India.
The TIA Awards continue to be a beacon of recognition for those who excel in their fields and contribute meaningfully to society. The Indian Awaz Foundation remains committed to honoring the hard work and dedication of individuals and organizations that are making a positive impact in their communities.
For more information, please contact: 8011927895
About Indian Awaz Foundation: The Indian Awaz Foundation is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to empowering marginalized women and girls through holistic interventions in health, livelihood, education, and disaster relief. Since 2020, the foundation has believed that hard work deserves recognition and is committed to being the voice of every section of society.