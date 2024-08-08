TIA 6th Edition Awards 2024: Celebrating Excellence Across India

Md. Nazim Ahmed, the Founder of the Indian Awaz Foundation, expressed his gratitude and pride in hosting such a diverse audience.

"It is an honor and privilege to have such a varied and dynamic group of individuals from all across the nation. Recognizing people who inspire us to build a better nation and make the world a better place to live is at the heart of what we do at the Indian Awaz Foundation," he said.

He also announced an upcoming initiative: "We are excited to announce the first Northeast NGO Conclave, which will aim to promote social work in the region. As always, we strive to be the voice of every section of the society."