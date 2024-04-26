TMKOC's Sodhi aka Gurucharan Singh Reportedly Missing For 4 Days

Gurucharan Singh, renowned for his portrayal of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,’ has reportedly gone missing, leaving his fans and colleagues deeply concerned.
The actor was last seen at Delhi airport on April 22, scheduled to fly to Mumbai. However, he never arrived at his destination and has not returned home since.
His sudden disappearance has raised alarm, particularly given his age of 50 and known mental stability. Efforts to reach him by phone have proven futile.
Singh's father filed a missing person report, stating, “My son Gurucharan Singh, aged 50, left for Mumbai on April 22 at 8:30 am. He went to the airport to catch a flight but never reached Mumbai. His phone is unreachable. Despite our search efforts, he remains missing.”
Playing the affable Roshan Singh Sodhi, Singh became a beloved figure on the show, and his departure in 2020 left fans saddened. Speculations regarding his exit included payment delays, although Singh chose not to comment on the matter.
The news of Singh’s disappearance has sent shockwaves through the television industry and its audience, with many expressing hope for his safe return. ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,’ a reflection of Indian society's diversity and quirks, has been an integral part of Indian television since 2008, with Singh's character playing a pivotal role.