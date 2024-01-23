‘To Kill A Tiger’ Bags Oscars Nomination In Documentary Feature Film Category

The film 'To Kill A Tiger' has been selected as a nominee for the Best Documentary Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards. Other nominees in this category are 'Bobi Wine: The People's President', 'The Eternal Memory', 'Four Daughters', and '20 Days in Mariupol'.
The movie explores the distressing event of the Jharkhand gangrape case. Directed by Nisha Pahuja from Toronto, it sheds light on the troubling circumstances surrounding the gangrape of a 13-year-old girl in Jharkhand.
The documentary highlights the atrocious act and delves into the obstacles encountered by her parents as they strive for justice in the aftermath.
The official synopsis reads, "To Kill a Tiger charts the emotional journey of an ordinary man facing extraordinary circumstances. A father whose love for his daughter forces a social reckoning that will reverberate for years to come."
The documentary is being lauded for its courageous handling of a difficult topic, while also maintaining a clear emphasis on promoting and increasing awareness.
The movie even had a rare theatrical debut in North America last year, which is unusual for documentaries. It was backed by a notable group of executive producers, such as British Indian actor Dev Patel, Indian-American actress Mindy Kaling, and Indo-Canadian poet Rupi Kaur.
Commenting on the film, a TIFF jury statement on the selection said, "It's not easy to film love. In Nisha Pahuja's To Kill A Tiger, a father defends his daughter, and together they change a village, a country and, maybe, the world."
Pahuja, in her director's statement, said, "The film was a record of a very painful time in their lives — but it also captured the immense love and strength of an exceptional family who had nothing to be ashamed of and nothing to hide."
The 96th Academy Awards are scheduled for March 10 and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.