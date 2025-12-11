Top 10 Anime Revisited in 2025: Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Naruto and More That Pushed the Genre Into the Mainstream

The year 2025 marked a major cultural shift for anime worldwide. While it was the year My Hero Academia drew its long-running story to a close, it was also the year when viewers across India and the West revisited iconic titles in unprecedented numbers. According to insights highlighted by The Esquire, classic and modern anime series surged back into popularity, contributing significantly to making anime a global mainstream phenomenon.

Top 10 anime revisits that shaped the mainstream anime boom in 2025

1. Jujutsu Kaisen: Surge Ahead of Season 3 and the Culling Game Arc

As anticipation grew for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, expected to premiere in Japan on January 8, 2026, fans flocked back to rewatch the earlier seasons. The upcoming Culling Game arc—set to escalate the stakes for Yuji Itadori, Gojo Satoru and the entire sorcerer world—triggered a massive revisiting wave. Both seasons experienced renewed demand on global OTT platforms.

2. Chainsaw Man: The Movie Reze Arc Rekindles Interest

The release ofChainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc on PVOD in selected regions reignited excitement for Tatsuki Fujimoto’s high-octane series. With fans eager to understand the emotional depth and chaos tied to Reze’s storyline, many returned to the series before the movie’s early digital drop.

3. Demon Slayer: Return to the Infinity Castle Saga

Demon Slayer witnessed a massive resurgence in 2025, particularly due to the hype around the Infinity Castle storyline. With the announcement of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Movie Part 1 – Akaza’s Return, audiences revisited the pivotal moment when Muzan Kibutsuji unleashes the hidden fortress.

The franchise, which includes four seasons—with the Hashira Training Arc being the latest—continues to attract conversation about whether new content may follow after the final instalment.

4. Solo Leveling: Season 2 Amplifies Global Craze

The only manhwa-adapted anime in this lineup, Solo Leveling Season 2, which began in 2024, carried its momentum into 2025. Viewers revisited Season 1 to retrace Sung Jin-woo’s transformation from the weakest hunter to an unstoppable force. Its international fanbase contributed heavily to the revisiting trend.

5. Attack on Titan: Fans Reevaluate the Controversial Ending

Even after its conclusion,Attack on Titan remained a talking point. As discourse around the series’ polarising ending resurfaced in early 2025, new viewers as well as long-time fans revisited all four seasons. Many who prefer binge-watching complete series also continued to pick it up throughout the year, contributing to its sustained relevance.

6. One Piece: Egghead Arc Revival Drives Rewatch Culture

In 2025, One Piece returned with the much-awaited Egghead Arc, prompting a spike in viewers revisiting earlier arcs. Despite being one of the most beloved anime of all time, the long-running series experienced one of its strongest viewership boosts this year. Even with a temporary production break announced later in 2025, its legacy remained untouched.

7. My Hero Academia: Emotional Revisit as Season 8 Concludes the Saga

My Hero Academia Season 8 marked the end of an era. Fans around the world revisited previous seasons to relive Izuku Midoriya’s personal and heroic journey. The finale, which concluded with a new hero rising alongside his friends from U.A. High School, was a key reason behind the renewed binge-watching of earlier arcs.

8. Death Note: A Timeless Thriller That Continues to Trend

Nearly two decades after its release, Death Note remained one of the most revisited anime series in 2025. Its psychological depth, the rivalry between Light Yagami and L, and its cultural impact sustained its popularity. Newfound interest on social media platforms only amplified the return of viewers to this beloved classic.

9. Frieren: Ahead of Journey’s Dawn Sequel, Viewers Rewind the Story

The critically acclaimed fantasy series Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, originally released in 2023, gained new momentum as fans awaited its expected 2026 continuation. Praised for its emotional depth, introspective storytelling and subtle LGBTQIA+ representation, Frieren became one of the most surprising dark horses in the anime revival wave.

10. Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden: The Most Streamed Anime of 2025

According to Netflix’s 2025 global data, Naruto was the most streamed anime on the platform, proving its timeless appeal. With over 720 episodes across Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden, the franchise continues to be the foundation for many new anime audiences. Its renewed popularity paved the way for fans to transition to Boruto, which remains ongoing.

From revisiting legendary titles to gearing up for new arcs and movie releases, 2025 showcased the deep emotional and cultural connection viewers share with anime. As global interest continues to expand—especially across India and Western countries—anime has firmly cemented itself within mainstream entertainment.

These revisited titles not only shaped nostalgia but also helped new audiences discover the depth and diversity of Japanese storytelling.

