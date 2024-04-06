John Glady's Film “Byri”: OTT Release Date and where to watch

The Tamil film, helmed by John Glady, is set to debut on OTT platforms soon. Highly anticipated and receiving remarkable praise from viewers, "Byri" delves into the world of pigeon racing, set in the Nagercoil region of Tamil Nadu. The film explores the rich history of this ancient sport practiced for centuries.
For those unfamiliar, the protagonist of the film is Rajalingam (played by Syed Majeed), whose life's ambition is to compete in and triumph in the pigeon race. Suyambu (portrayed by Vinu Lawrence), a well-known local, is also involved in pigeon racing. Their objective is to become members of a prestigious pigeon club.
The release date has yet to be announced.
You can catch "Byri" on Amazon Prime Video, according to OTTPlay.
Cast, Writer & Director
According to OTTPlay, "Byri" draws inspiration from older Malayalam films such as "Angamaly Diaries" and Tamil rural sports drama films like "Aadukalam" directed by Vetri Maaran.
The writer of Bryri is John Glady.
The cast of the film includes Ramesh Arumugam, Meghana Ellen, and John Glady.
The movie presents its theme honestly and realistically.
Despite criticism for its excessive violence, "Byri" remained intriguing to audiences.
The screenplay for "Byri" is based on a short film of the same title by John Glady.
1. When will "Byri" be released on OTT platforms?
The release date for "Byri" on OTT platforms has not been announced yet.
2. Where can I watch "Byri" online?
"Byri" will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, according to OTTPlay.
3. Who are the main actors and director of "Byri"?
The main actors in "Byri" include Syed Majeed, Vinu Lawrence, Ramesh Arumugam, Meghana Ellen, and the film is directed by John Glady.