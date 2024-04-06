John Glady's Film “Byri”: OTT Release Date and where to watch

The Tamil film, helmed by John Glady, is set to debut on OTT platforms soon. Highly anticipated and receiving remarkable praise from viewers, "Byri" delves into the world of pigeon racing, set in the Nagercoil region of Tamil Nadu. The film explores the rich history of this ancient sport practiced for centuries.

About the Film Byri

For those unfamiliar, the protagonist of the film is Rajalingam (played by Syed Majeed), whose life's ambition is to compete in and triumph in the pigeon race. Suyambu (portrayed by Vinu Lawrence), a well-known local, is also involved in pigeon racing. Their objective is to become members of a prestigious pigeon club.

Release Date of Byri

The release date has yet to be announced.

Where to watch

You can catch "Byri" on Amazon Prime Video, according to OTTPlay.

Cast, Writer & Director