Top Netflix New Releases in April: 2024

Zack Snyder continues his visionary journey with the much-anticipated conclusion to his epic space saga, "Rebel Moon." In "Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver," former Imperium soldier Kora (played by Sofia Boutella) and her resilient rebel allies undergo intense training, exploring their inner selves and honing their skills for the imminent clash against the ruthless forces of Motherworld to protect the moon of Veldt. As heroes emerge and enduring legacies take shape, brace yourself for an unforgettable battle that will leave a lasting impact. Don't miss this defining cinematic moment.

Director: Zack Snyder

Starring: Ed Skrein Sofia Boutella Charlie Hunnam

Coming on: Netflix

Releasing Date: 19th April 2024