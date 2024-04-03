Top Netflix New Releases in April: 2024

Throughout the entire month, anticipation has been building as audiences eagerly awaited the unveiling of Netflix's latest offerings. From timeless classics to exciting premieres, the streaming platform is brimming with a diverse array of top-tier movies, documentaries, and comedy specials this April. However, two standout titles have captured the spotlight.
1. Scoop
"Scoop" is a British biographical drama that offers a gripping narrative of journalist Emily Maitlis (played by Gillian Anderson) as she navigates negotiations with Buckingham Palace to secure the "scoop of the decade" - the 2019 BBC interview with Prince Andrew (portrayed by Rufus Sewell), ultimately leading to his downfall. The film presents the unforgettable interview, delving into Andrew's association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein (also portrayed by Rufus Sewell), while also shedding light on the behind-the-scenes events that enabled this pivotal televised moment. Don't miss its release this month, exclusively on Netflix.
Director: Philip Martin
Starring: Gillian Anderson Rufus Sewell Billie Piper
Coming on:
Releasing Date: 5th April 2024
2. Rebel Moon — Part Two
Zack Snyder continues his visionary journey with the much-anticipated conclusion to his epic space saga, "Rebel Moon." In "Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver," former Imperium soldier Kora (played by Sofia Boutella) and her resilient rebel allies undergo intense training, exploring their inner selves and honing their skills for the imminent clash against the ruthless forces of Motherworld to protect the moon of Veldt. As heroes emerge and enduring legacies take shape, brace yourself for an unforgettable battle that will leave a lasting impact. Don't miss this defining cinematic moment.
Director: Zack Snyder
Starring: Ed Skrein Sofia Boutella Charlie Hunnam
Coming on:
Releasing Date: 19th April 2024
3. Ripley
"Ripley" is a gripping crime psychological thriller crafted to keep audiences enthralled. Andrew Scott takes on the titular role, portraying Tom Ripley in this adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's classic novel, "The Talented Mr. Ripley" (1955). Spanning eight episodes, the series delves into Ripley's descent into a world of deceit, fraud, and murder, promising a riveting narrative that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.
Director: Steven Zaillian
Starring: Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn, Dakota Fanning
Coming on: 2024
Releasing Date: 4th of April 2024
4. Parasyte: The Grey
Derived from Hitoshi Iwaaki's sci-fi horror manga, "Parasyte," the South Korean live-action adaptation, "Parasyte: The Grey," takes a departure from the manga's primary narrative. Dedicated followers of the original manga may approach the series with caution. Nevertheless, South Korean entertainment has a firm grip on the horror genre, particularly in portraying supernatural creatures. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, renowned for the iconic zombie thriller "Train to Busan" (2016), "Parasyte: The Grey" benefits from his distinct style and storytelling prowess, promising to offer a fresh take on the source material.
Director: Hitoshi Iwaaki
Starring: Koo Kyo-hwan, Jeon So-nee, Jung Hyun Lee
Coming on:
Releasing Date: 5 April 2024 2024
5. Baby Reindeer
"Baby Reindeer" is a British comedy-drama series inspired by the real-life experiences of its creator and star, Richard Gadd. The story follows Donny Dunn (played by Gadd), a struggling Scottish comedian, and his intricate relationship with Martha (portrayed by Jessica Gunning), a vulnerable woman. Their bond takes a dark turn when an act of kindness from Donny sparks an intense obsession, putting both of their lives at risk. Dive into the captivating journey of "Baby Reindeer" on Netflix this month.
Director: Weronika Tofilska
Starring: Richard Gadd Jessica Gunning Danny Kirrane
Coming on:
Releasing Date: 11th April 2024
Which movie will release in April?
With the new financial year, unleash new entertainment as there are several movies lined up to release in April. Movies such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Amar Singh Chamkila, Mr and Mrs Maahi, Maidaan, and Family Star are some of the latest to hit theatres this month.
Which is the No 1 series in the world?
Game of Thrones. Nine noble families fight for control over the lands of Westeros, while an ancient enemy returns after being dormant for millennia.
What is new to watch in April?
