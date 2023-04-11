Top Comedy Actors of Bollywood in 2023

Comedy is one of the hardest things in acting. Bollywood has produced some of the finest actors in the industry, but when it comes to comedy, there are a few names that stand out. In 2023, these 15 comedy actors are making us laugh with their wit, timing, and comic sense. Let's take a look at these talented individuals.
Paresh Rawal is another veteran actor who has proved his mettle in comic roles. He has delivered some of the most memorable comic performances in films like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Welcome.
Boman Irani is known for his versatile acting skills, and he has also proved his comic timing in films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., 3 Idiots, and Housefull series.
Johnny Lever is a veteran comedian who has been entertaining us for over three decades. He has delivered some of the most iconic comic performances in films like Baazigar, Dulhe Raja, and Deewana Mastana.
Pankaj Tripathi is a versatile actor who has proved his mettle in various roles. He has also impressed us with his comic timing in films like Stree, Ludo, and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.
Rajpal Yadav is known for his comic timing and has delivered some of the most memorable comic performances in films like Hungama, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Chup Chup Ke.
Varun Sharma is known for his portrayal of the lovable 'Choocha' in the Fukrey series. He has also impressed us with his comic timing in films like Dilwale and Arjun Patiala.
Sanjay Mishra is a veteran actor who has been in the industry for over three decades. He has impressed us with his comic timing in films like Golmaal series, All the Best, and Welcome to Sajjanpur.
Kiku Sharda is a popular comedian who has made us laugh with his comic timing in TV shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil. He has also impressed us
Sunil Grover is a popular comedian and actor who is known for his portrayal of the character 'Gutthi' in the TV show Comedy Nights with Kapil. He has also impressed us with his comic timing in films like Bharat and Pataakha.
Manoj Pahwa is a versatile actor who has proved his mettle in various roles, including comic ones. He has delivered some of the most memorable comic performances in films like Singh Is Kinng, Mulk, and Article 15.
Vijay Raaz is a talented actor who has impressed us with his comic timing in films like Delhi Belly, Run, and Monsoon Wedding.
Javed Jaffrey is a multi-talented actor, dancer, and comedian who has entertained us with his comic performances in films like Salaam Namaste, Dhamaal, and Total Dhamaal.
Saurabh Shukla is a veteran actor who has proved his mettle in various roles, including comic ones. He has delivered some of the most memorable comic performances in films like Barfi!, PK, and Jolly LLB.
Gajraj Rao is a versatile actor who has proved his mettle in various roles, including comic ones. He has impressed us with his comic timing in films like Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and Lootcase.
Abhishek Banerjee is a talented actor who has made a mark in Bollywood with his comic performances in films like Stree, Dream Girl, and Bala.
Rajesh Sharma is a veteran actor who has impressed us with his comic timing in films like Tanu Weds Manu, Fukrey, and Brij Mohan Amar Rahe.
Aparshakti Khurana is a multi-talented actor, singer, and comedian who has impressed us with his comic performances in films like Stree, Luka Chuppi, and Pati Patni Aur Woh.
Zeeshan Ayyub is a talented actor who has delivered some impressive performances in films like Raees, Article 15, and Thugs of Hindostan. He has also impressed us with his comic timing in films like Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Zero.
Akshay Kumar has been in the industry for over three decades and has established himself as a versatile actor. He is known for his comic timing and has delivered some of the most memorable comic performances in films like Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
Rajkummar Rao is a powerhouse of talent who has proved his mettle as an actor time and again. He has showcased his comic side in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, and Made in China.
Varun Dhawan has become a household name in a short span of time. He has impressed us with his comic timing in films like Judwaa 2, Main Tera Hero, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
Kartik Aaryan is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood right now. He has impressed us with his comic timing in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Pati Patni Aur Woh.