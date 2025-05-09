Top India-Pakistan War Bollywood Movies: What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, & Zee5

As patriotic sentiments soar following India’s recent Operation Sindoor on May 7, there’s no better time to revisit some of the most powerful Bollywood films based on the India-Pakistan war. These films don’t just entertain — they offer a stirring glimpse into the courage, sacrifice, and honor of the Indian armed forces. Below is a list of the highest-rated Indo-Pak war-based Bollywood movies currently streaming on major OTT platforms.

Advertisment

Top India-Pakistan War Bollywood Movies

1. Shershaah

A biopic on Captain Vikram Batra, who displayed unmatched bravery during the Kargil War of 1999 and sacrificed his life for the nation.

OTT Platform : Prime Video

Release Date : August 12, 2021

Genre : Biographical War Drama

Cast : Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Manmeet Kaur, Munira Kudrati

IMDb Rating: 8.3

2. Uri: The Surgical Strike

This action-packed film showcases India’s 2016 surgical strikes on Pakistan terror camps in response to the deadly Uri attack.

OTT Platform : Zee5

Release Date : January 11, 2019

Genre : Action, War

Cast : Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari, Mohit Raina

IMDb Rating: 8.2

3. Border

border

Set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the film depicts the valiant stand of a small group of Indian soldiers defending against a Pakistani invasion.

OTT Platform : Prime Video

Release Date : June 13, 1997

Genre : War, Drama

Cast : Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Pooja Bhatt, Sharbani Mukherjee

IMDb Rating: 7.9

4. Lakshya

A story of personal growth and patriotism, it follows a directionless young man who finds his calling in the Indian Army during the Kargil War.

OTT Platform : Netflix, Prime Video

Release Date : June 18, 2004

Genre : Drama, War

Cast : Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Om Puri, Boman Irani

IMDb Rating: 7.8

5. Sam Bahadur

A tribute to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who played a pivotal role during the 1971 war and shaped India’s military strategy.

OTT Platform : Zee5\

Release Date : December 1, 2023

Genre : Biographical, War

Cast : Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

IMDb Rating: 7.7

6. LOC: Kargil

loc

Based on the Kargil conflict, this ensemble film depicts multiple real-life war stories and the heroism of Indian troops.

OTT Platform : Prime Video

Release Date : December 12, 2003

Genre : War Drama

Cast : Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty

IMDb Rating: 5.4

7. Bhuj: The Pride of India

Set during the 1971 war, this film highlights the story of the Bhuj airbase and the resilience of IAF officers and local villagers.

OTT Platform : JioHotstar

Release Date : August 13, 2021

Genre : War, Action

Cast : Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash, Ihana Dhillon

IMDb Rating: 4.6

8. Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo

The film follows a soldier’s journey of legacy, nationalism, and his battle against terrorists threatening peace.

OTT Platform : Zee5

Release Date : December 24, 2004

Genre : Drama, War

Cast : Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Danny Denzongpa, Sandali Sinha

IMDb Rating: 4.5

Whether it’s the modern tactical brilliance of Uri or the emotional depth of Shershaah, these films reflect not only India’s military strength but also the emotional and psychological battles of those who serve. As Operation Sindoor reminds us of ongoing threats, these stories continue to honor the real heroes behind the lines. Choose your pick from Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 or JioHotstar this weekend and relive the stories of bravery.

Also Read:

KA on OTT: Kiran Abbavaram’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award-Winning Thriller Now Streaming