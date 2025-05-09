Top India-Pakistan War Bollywood Movies: What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, & Zee5

As patriotic sentiments soar following India’s recent Operation Sindoor on May 7, there’s no better time to revisit some of the most powerful Bollywood films based on the India-Pakistan war. These films don’t just entertain — they offer a stirring glimpse into the courage, sacrifice, and honor of the Indian armed forces. Below is a list of the highest-rated Indo-Pak war-based Bollywood movies currently streaming on major OTT platforms.
Top India-Pakistan War Bollywood Movies
1. Shershaah
A biopic on Captain Vikram Batra, who displayed unmatched bravery during the Kargil War of 1999 and sacrificed his life for the nation.
OTT Platform: Prime Video
Release Date: August 12, 2021
Genre: Biographical War Drama
Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Manmeet Kaur, Munira Kudrati
IMDb Rating: 8.3
2. Uri: The Surgical Strike
This action-packed film showcases India’s 2016 surgical strikes on Pakistan terror camps in response to the deadly Uri attack.
OTT Platform: Zee5
Release Date: January 11, 2019
Genre: Action, War
Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari, Mohit Raina
IMDb Rating: 8.2
3. Border
Set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the film depicts the valiant stand of a small group of Indian soldiers defending against a Pakistani invasion.
OTT Platform: Prime Video
Release Date: June 13, 1997
Genre: War, Drama
Cast: Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Pooja Bhatt, Sharbani Mukherjee
IMDb Rating: 7.9
4. Lakshya
A story of personal growth and patriotism, it follows a directionless young man who finds his calling in the Indian Army during the Kargil War.
OTT Platform: Netflix, Prime Video
Release Date: June 18, 2004
Genre: Drama, War
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Om Puri, Boman Irani
IMDb Rating: 7.8
5. Sam Bahadur
A tribute to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who played a pivotal role during the 1971 war and shaped India’s military strategy.
OTT Platform: Zee5\
Release Date: December 1, 2023
Genre: Biographical, War
Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub
IMDb Rating: 7.7
6. LOC: Kargil
Based on the Kargil conflict, this ensemble film depicts multiple real-life war stories and the heroism of Indian troops.
OTT Platform: Prime Video
Release Date: December 12, 2003
Genre: War Drama
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty
IMDb Rating: 5.4
7. Bhuj: The Pride of India
Set during the 1971 war, this film highlights the story of the Bhuj airbase and the resilience of IAF officers and local villagers.
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: August 13, 2021
Genre: War, Action
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash, Ihana Dhillon
IMDb Rating: 4.6
8. Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo
The film follows a soldier’s journey of legacy, nationalism, and his battle against terrorists threatening peace.
OTT Platform: Zee5
Release Date: December 24, 2004
Genre: Drama, War
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Danny Denzongpa, Sandali Sinha
IMDb Rating: 4.5
Whether it’s the modern tactical brilliance of Uri or the emotional depth of Shershaah, these films reflect not only India’s military strength but also the emotional and psychological battles of those who serve. As Operation Sindoor reminds us of ongoing threats, these stories continue to honor the real heroes behind the lines. Choose your pick from Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 or JioHotstar this weekend and relive the stories of bravery.
