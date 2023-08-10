Top Thrillers to Stream on Prime Video

A Simple Favor (2018)

Step into the dark and twisted world of "A Simple Favor," where Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively shine in unexpected roles. Follow the unlikely friendship of Stephanie and Emily as secrets unravel in a suburban crime thriller. With surprising twists and turns, this film takes you on a journey through lies, murder, and mystery, revealing the darker side of picture-perfect lives.

Vivarium (2019)

Looking for a unique, mind-bending experience? Immerse yourself in "Vivarium," a harrowing parable about the horrors of homeownership. Gemma and Tom's innocent house-hunting turns into a claustrophobic nightmare, trapping them in an eerie suburban purgatory. With impeccable performances by Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg, this surreal thriller will make you question the true cost of the American dream.

The Outfit (2022)

Mark Rylance leads an ensemble cast in "The Outfit," a grounded crime thriller set in 1956 Chicago. Rylance's Leonard Burling, a tailor with cunning and kindness, gets entangled with the Irish mob after a job gone awry. This tension-filled film weaves twists and turns as characters navigate a dangerous situation, making "The Outfit" a captivating watch that ignites sparks in every scene.

Orphan: First Kill (2022)

Dive into the chilling prequel of the "Orphan" series, starring Isabelle Fuhrman as Esther. Discover the origins of her malevolent character as she escapes a psychiatric facility and impersonates a missing child. "Orphan: First Kill" delves into campy horror elements, psychological twists, and unexpected revelations, offering a fresh take on a growing horror franchise.

Nanny (2022)

Experience a suspense-filled drama in "Nanny," Nikyatu Jusu's directorial debut. Follow Aisha, a Senegalese immigrant, as she cares for a child in a wealthy New York City family. Uncover Aisha's haunting visions and their impact on her life journey. With gripping performances by Anna Diop and Michelle Monaghan, "Nanny" delivers a disquieting tale of love, hallucination, and the American Dream.

Run Sweetheart Run (2020)

"Run Sweetheart Run" takes you on a heart-pounding ride through a date gone horribly wrong. Ella Balinska's Cherie faces gruesome terror as she escapes a sadistic pursuer, portrayed by Pilou Asbæk. This thrilling film juxtaposes extreme circumstances with horrifying relatability, crafting a unique blend of suspense and danger that keeps you hooked.

Goodnight Mommy (2022)

Delve into a nerve-wracking psychological horror with "Goodnight Mommy." Twins Elias and Lukas return to their mother's custody, only to suspect she's been replaced by an imposter. Naomi Watts leads a chilling performance, unraveling a haunting tale that questions reality and family bonds. Explore the unsettling narrative of "Goodnight Mommy" and prepare to be captivated by its suspenseful twists.

Emergency (2022)

Experience an instant classic with "Emergency," a suspenseful journey into societal discussions and systemic injustices. When three college boys face an unexpected situation, they must navigate a moral dilemma that challenges their beliefs. RJ Cyler, Donald Elise Watkins, and Sebastian Chacon shine in a film that blends suspense with levity, creating a thought-provoking and thrilling narrative.

The Neon Demon (2016)

Immerse yourself in the vibrant and visceral world of "The Neon Demon." Elle Fanning stars as Jesse, an aspiring model navigating the harsh realities of the industry. Director Nicolas Winding Refn peels back the layers of beauty to reveal the darkness beneath, crafting a visually arresting experience that explores the price of fame and the sinister forces at play.

We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)

Witness the chilling descent into violence in "We Need to Talk About Kevin." Tilda Swinton's Eva struggles to understand her son Kevin, portrayed by Ezra Miller, as his behavior takes a disturbing turn. Lynne Ramsay's bleak portrayal of parenthood and its dark consequences paints a raw and unsettling picture that will haunt you long after the credits roll.

The Man From Nowhere (2010)

Prepare for a riveting action-thriller in "The Man From Nowhere." Follow ex-special agent Cha Tae-sik as he unleashes his skills to rescue a young girl from the clutches of ruthless gangsters. With breathtaking action and intense performances, this South Korean gem delivers a heart-pounding experience that blends vengeance and redemption.

Harry Brown (2009)

Experience Michael Caine's return to badassery in "Harry Brown." Caine's titular character takes matters into his own hands when his neighborhood becomes overrun by ruthless gangsters. Director Daniel Barber delivers a gritty and graphic thriller that explores societal neglect and the consequences of leaving the elderly behind.

The Courier (2020)

Discover the true story of Greville Wynne in "The Courier," a tense historical drama set in the midst of the Cold War. Benedict Cumberbatch portrays Wynne, an ordinary businessman turned reluctant spy, who aids in uncovering disturbing truths about the Cuban Missile Crisis. With espionage, intrigue, and gripping performances, "The Courier" delivers an engaging and thought-provoking narrative.

The Report (2019)

Dive into the world of political intrigue in "The Report," as Adam Driver's Daniel Jones investigates the CIA's dark secrets. Uncover the truth behind the agency's post-9/11 torture methods and the cover-up that follows. Scott Z. Burns crafts a gripping narrative that shines a light on power dynamics and the lengths taken to bury uncomfortable truths.

The Handmaiden (2016)

Indulge in the captivating and erotic world of "The Handmaiden." Set in 1930s Japan-occupied Korea, this film follows Sook-Hee and Lady Hideko's passionate affair, filled with deception and manipulation. Director Chan-wook Park weaves a visually stunning narrative that explores desire, secrets, and the intricate dance between power and vulnerability.

You Were Never Really Here (2017)

Joaquin Phoenix delivers a powerhouse performance in "You Were Never Really Here." Follow Joe, an enigmatic hitman haunted by his past, as he navigates a world of violence and trauma. Director Lynne Ramsay weaves a visceral and psychological tale, immersing viewers in Joe's dark journey of redemption and self-discovery.

The Deep House (2021)

Dive into the underwater horrors of "The Deep House," where a couple's exploration of a submerged house takes a sinister turn. As oxygen depletes and terrors emerge, they must race against time to escape a nightmarish scenario. Director Alexandre Bustillo crafts a suspenseful film that immerses you in a chilling and claustrophobic environment.

Triangle (2009)

Experience the mind-bending time loop of "Triangle," a film that follows Melissa George's Jess as she navigates a series of nightmarish events. Boarding an abandoned ocean liner during a storm, Jess and her friends face a hooded figure and a repeating cycle of terror. Director Christopher Smith expertly crafts a narrative of overlapping timelines, leading to a climax that will leave you questioning reality and the nature of time itself.