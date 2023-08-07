Upcoming Hollywood Movies Releasing In August 2023: Heart of Stone, Blue Beetle, and more

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Mark your calendars for an exciting lineup of Hollywood movies set to hit the screens in August 2023. Leading the pack is "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," the latest animated adventure featuring the beloved quartet of Michelangelo, Leonardo, Raphael, and Donatello. With a star-studded voice cast, including the talented Jackie Chan, John Cena, Paul Rudd, and breakout star Ayo Edebiri from "The Bear," the turtles take on the bustling streets of New York City in an action-packed escapade. Don't miss the chance to catch these heroes in action when it lands in theaters on August 2.

Meg 2: The Trench

For adrenaline junkies, "Meg 2: The Trench" promises another heart-pounding ocean escapade, starring the charismatic Jason Statham. Brace yourself for thrilling encounters as a group of scientists aboard a submersible face an onslaught of prehistoric sharks. Witness Statham's daring fight against these bloodthirsty creatures in the trailer that will have you at the edge of your seat. Dive into the oceanic adventure on August 4, only in theaters.

Red, White & Royal Blue

Next on August 11 is "Red, White & Royal Blue," a captivating romantic drama based on the 2019 novel of the same name. Witness the enthralling love story between the first son of the United States and a British prince, as their relationship unfolds amidst a feuding backdrop. This film promises to satisfy those who adore the captivating enemies-to-lovers narrative, available for streaming on OTT platforms.