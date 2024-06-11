Tragic Demise of Actress Noor Malabika Das: A Journey from Karimganj to Mumbai

According to family sources, Malabika had aspired to be an actress from an early age. Her aunt recounted, "She is the daughter of my younger brother. She studied up to Higher Secondary from Karimganj College then she got the chance to pursue her career as an air hostess. She had some training in Shillong, stayed there for a couple of months, then headed to Guwahati to enhance her career. Thereafter, she tried her luck in modeling in order to get an opportunity in acting. For this, she then moved to Kolkata, then Delhi, and finally she reached her dream city Mumbai to become a heroine. She stayed outside Karimganj for the last 14 to 15 years. Recently her parents also moved to Mumbai to visit her. All the expenses of the ticket were arranged by Malabika. I suspect she committed suicide out of depression, maybe she didn’t get the role she expected in her movies and web series."