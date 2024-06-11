Tragic Demise of Actress Noor Malabika Das: A Journey from Karimganj to Mumbai

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of actress Noor Malabika Das, who was found dead in her Mumbai flat. Police suspect she died by suicide. Known for her role alongside Kajol in the 2023 legal drama "The Trial," Das was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in her Lokhandwala apartment. Neighbors alerted authorities after noticing a foul odor, leading to the discovery of her decomposed body.
Noor Malabika Das hailed from Karimganj district in Assam. She originally resided in Narikuli village on Laxmi Bazar Road near the Indo-Bangladesh border. Along with her parents, she later moved to Karimganj town, where they lived as tenants.
Malabika completed her Higher Secondary education at Karimganj College before pursuing air hostess training in Shillong. She then moved to Guwahati to enhance her career in modeling, subsequently relocating to Kolkata, Delhi, and finally Mumbai at the age of 23 to pursue her dream of becoming an actress.
According to family sources, Malabika had aspired to be an actress from an early age. Her aunt recounted, "She is the daughter of my younger brother. She studied up to Higher Secondary from Karimganj College then she got the chance to pursue her career as an air hostess. She had some training in Shillong, stayed there for a couple of months, then headed to Guwahati to enhance her career. Thereafter, she tried her luck in modeling in order to get an opportunity in acting. For this, she then moved to Kolkata, then Delhi, and finally she reached her dream city Mumbai to become a heroine. She stayed outside Karimganj for the last 14 to 15 years. Recently her parents also moved to Mumbai to visit her. All the expenses of the ticket were arranged by Malabika. I suspect she committed suicide out of depression, maybe she didn’t get the role she expected in her movies and web series."
Police conducted a thorough search of her apartment, collecting medicines, her mobile phone, and a diary as part of the investigation. Following a panchnama, her body was transported to Goregaon’s Siddharth Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Despite efforts to reach her family, no immediate relatives came forward. Consequently, the police performed her last rites on Sunday with the help of the Mamdani Health and Education Trust NGO, which handles cremations of unclaimed bodies in the city. An officer informed Mid-Day, "We spoke to her family. They had returned to their native place two weeks ago. Investigation is underway."
A close friend, actor Aloknath Pathak, expressed his sorrow, stating, "I am saddened by this. I have known Noor for years and worked with her in many films and series. Until last month, her family was living with her in Mumbai. The family returned to the village a week ago. She was living in this flat on rent."
Noor Malabika Das had a notable career in Hindi films and web series, including "Siskiyaan," "Walkaman," "Teekhi Chatni," "Jaghanya Upaya," and "Charamsukh." Her sudden death has left the entertainment industry and her fans in shock.