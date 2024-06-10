'The Trial' Fame Noor Malabika Das Found Dead in Mumbai Flat; Suspected Suicide

In a tragic incident, actor Noor Malabika Das was discovered dead in her Mumbai flat, with police suspecting suicide. The 37-year-old actor, who hailed from Assam and was a former air hostess, was known for her role alongside Kajol in the 2023 legal drama, The Trial.
As reported by ANI, neighbors alerted the police after noticing a foul odor emanating from her Lokhandwala flat. Upon arrival, authorities found her body in a decomposed state, hanging from the ceiling fan. ANI tweeted, "The body of actress Noor Malabika Das was recovered in a decomposed condition in her house in Andheri, Oshiwara area. Noor Malabika Das died by suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of the house. When the people in the neighborhood complained of a foul smell coming from the house, they informed the police. The police reached the spot and took the body for postmortem: Mumbai Police."
The police conducted a thorough search of the apartment, collecting medicines, her mobile phone, and a diary as part of the investigation. Following a panchnama, her body was transported to Goregaon’s Siddharth Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Despite efforts to reach her family, no immediate relatives came forward. Consequently, the police performed her last rites on Sunday with the help of the Mamdani Health and Education Trust NGO, which handles cremations of unclaimed bodies in the city. An officer informed Mid-Day, "We spoke to her family. They had returned to their native place two weeks ago. Investigation is underway."
A close friend, actor Aloknath Pathak, expressed his sorrow, stating, "I am saddened by this. I have known Noor for years and worked with her in many films and series. Until last month, her family was living with her in Mumbai. The family returned to the village a week ago. She was living in this flat on rent."
Noor Malabika Das had a notable career in Hindi films and web series, including Siskiyaan, Walkaman, Teekhi Chatni, Jaghanya Upaya, and Charamsukh. Her sudden death has left the entertainment industry and her fans in shock.