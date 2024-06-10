'The Trial' Fame Noor Malabika Das Found Dead in Mumbai Flat; Suspected Suicide

As reported by ANI, neighbors alerted the police after noticing a foul odor emanating from her Lokhandwala flat. Upon arrival, authorities found her body in a decomposed state, hanging from the ceiling fan. ANI tweeted, "The body of actress Noor Malabika Das was recovered in a decomposed condition in her house in Andheri, Oshiwara area. Noor Malabika Das died by suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of the house. When the people in the neighborhood complained of a foul smell coming from the house, they informed the police. The police reached the spot and took the body for postmortem: Mumbai Police."