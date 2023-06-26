Entertainment

Tragic Incident Claims Life of Renowned Comedian, YouTuber Devraj Patel

Reports suggest that Patel was en route to Raipur to film a comedy video when the unfortunate incident took place.
Chhattisgarh's beloved comedian and YouTuber, Devraj Patel, met with untimely demise in a devastating vehicle incident.

The collision with a truck proved fatal, leaving the talented entertainer no longer among us.

Recognized for his catchphrase "Dil se bada lagta hai" (Feels bigger from the heart), Devraj Patel had become a social media sensation, capturing the hearts of fans nationwide.

As news of his passing spread, an outpouring of condolences flooded social media, with even Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressing his grief. Patel had recently made his debut in YouTuber Bhuvan Bam's acclaimed comedy-drama series "Dhindora" in 2021, delighting fans who eagerly anticipated his appearance alongside the renowned content creator.

