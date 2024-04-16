Trailer Of 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' Featuring Anushka Sen Out

The trailer for the upcoming series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma,' starring Anushka Sen, has been revealed to audiences.
Directed by Debbie Rao and scripted by Anuradha Tiwari, Bugs Bhargava Krishna, Raghav Dutt, and Manjiri Vijay, the seven-part show is described as a heartwarming drama that underscores the importance of embracing one's origins, nurturing relationships, and self-discovery.
Alongside Sen, the young adult drama features Kush Jotwani, Tanvi Azmi, and Shishir Sharma in leading roles, supported by Shruti Seth, Suhasini Mulay, Vishakha Pandey, Revathi Pillai, and Elisha Mayor in key roles.
The trailer introduces Asmara, portrayed by Sen, as a spirited young girl from a well-to-do family in Bengaluru, whose summer plans in Canada take an unexpected turn when she finds herself in Tibbri Road, her maternal grandparents' middle-class neighborhood. What initially seems like a punishment transforms into a journey of growth and understanding through mishaps, new friendships, budding romance, and heartfelt moments.
Director Debbie Rao shared insights into the series, stating, "'Dil Dosti Dilemma' holds a special place for me, marking my second collaboration with Prime Video after 'Pushpavalli.' The script resonated with me due to its ability to deliver a narrative that connects with everyone, featuring characters that feel relatable. Throughout production, we aimed to stay authentic to the characters, their emotions, and the intergenerational bonds. I'm proud of what we've accomplished and confident it will resonate with audiences worldwide."
Anushka Sen expressed her connection to the character of Asmara, stating, "Reading the script felt like discovering a part of myself in Asmara. She's both familiar and unique, and the story's celebration of friendships and family bonds drew me in. 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' is a fresh, relatable tale that appeals to all ages. I'm thankful to director Debbie, the producers, and the entire Prime Video team for this opportunity to portray such a multifaceted and relatable character."
'Dil Dosti Dilemma' is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 25.