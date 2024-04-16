Trailer Of 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' Featuring Anushka Sen Out

Director Debbie Rao shared insights into the series, stating, "'Dil Dosti Dilemma' holds a special place for me, marking my second collaboration with Prime Video after 'Pushpavalli.' The script resonated with me due to its ability to deliver a narrative that connects with everyone, featuring characters that feel relatable. Throughout production, we aimed to stay authentic to the characters, their emotions, and the intergenerational bonds. I'm proud of what we've accomplished and confident it will resonate with audiences worldwide."