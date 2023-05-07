Trends Pratidin Bihure Birina Season 8 Grand Finale | Check Winners

Pahari Burhagohain won the title of ‘Best Bihuwoti’ to bag the trophy and Rs 1 lakh cash prize as the Trends Pratidin ‘Bihure Birina’ season 8 came to a close on Sunday.
In the grand finale of the reality show, Pahari Burhagohain from Assam’s Dhemaji was adjudged as the best contestant. She was followed by Barsha Gohain from Ghilamora, Lakhimpur who came in second position.
She won Rs 50,000 cash prize after coming in second. Meanwhile, the best “Xoru Bihuwoti” title went to Thapana Banti Dutta of Dhemaji. She bagged a trophy alongside a cash prize of Rs 50,000.
The second position in the category went to Tanishtha Dutta of Nazira. Tanishtha was presented with a cash prize of Rs 20,000.
Moreover, the title for the best “Husori Group” went Moghai Husori Group of Narengi, Guwahati. Along with the trophy, the group received a cash prize of Rs 2 lakhs.
Finally, Gomseng Husori Group came in second in the category to bag a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.
The month-long reality show culminated in the grand finale today with folk culture researcher Dr Anil Saikia present as the chief judge alongside popular actresses Madhurima Choudhury and Shyamontika Sharma.
Director of Pratidin Media Group, Smitakshi B Goswami and Chief Managing Director (Business) Rishi Baruah presented the awards to the respective winners on the night.